Kenny Dillingham's replacement for Sam Leavitt is the perfect high upside gamble

During the season, it started to be reported that Sam Leavitt was exploring his options and may not return to Arizona State. When the offseason began, and the rumors became official, it created a big need for Kenny Dillingham's program. For most programs, losing a player of Sam Leavitt's caliber would be impossible to overcome, but for Arizona State it may not be difficult.

Kenny Dillingham has an extensive history developing quarterbacks from Bo Nix to Jordan Travis and at Arizona State Sam Leavitt. If anyone can take a raw talent at quarterback, and make him a star it's Kenny Dillingham.

Cutter Boley is the perfect high upside QB for Kenny Dillingham

On Saturday Night, the Arizona State Sun Devils landed their next quarterback as Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley committed to Kenny Dillingham.

This season, Cutter Boley was a redshirt freshman, taking over at quarterback after transfer Zach Calzada struggled. Boley appeared in 11 games for the Wildcats this season, passing for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, adding 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The stats for Cutter Boley aren't the best, as he turned the ball over far too much this season. When you watched Boley play, it was clear that he had all the talent in the world, but that the team around him wasn't nearly good enough, especially during SEC play. Playing in a better situation should help Boley cut down turnovers on its own as he forced throws at times.

While Kenny Dillingham's former quarterback, Sam Leavitt, will command a payday, he gets a much cheaper option to continue building a strong team. Programs like Arizona State can't shop at the top of the market every year, and hitting on a player like Cutter Boley could quickly set this program up for success.