Kent State icon Josh Cribbs returns in the perfect coaching position

Few football players have been as electrifying on the football field as long-time kick returner Josh Cribbs. After starting his career as a quarterback at Kent State, Josh Cribbs was able to carve out a lengthy 10-year career in the NFL for his work returning kicks. Cribbs became one of the best returners in the league, making two All-Pro teams and 3 Pro Bowls in an era where Devin Hester was in the league.

Josh Cribbs returns to Kent State as a special teams analyst

On Wednesday, Kent State announced that a program icon was returning home as Josh Cribbs is joining the coaching staff as a special teams analyst.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗧𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝘀!



The 🐐 returns home as our new Special Teams Analyst ⚡️



📰 https://t.co/IRNWzXeQBl#GoFlashes⚡️ | #HAB1TS pic.twitter.com/D5lGx5ECgv — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) April 29, 2026

Anytime you can bring back a players who's as iconic as Cribbs is in a program, it's a no-brainer regardless of his role. During his time at Kent State, Cribbs re-wrote the record books as the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns while his records for completions, attempts, passing yards, and points have since been broken.

Josh Cribbs wasn't ever the elite kick returner he became at Kansas State, but his NFL track record speaks for itself. Cribbs averaged 26.1 yards per kickoff return with 8 career touchdowns while averaging 10.7 yards per punt return with another 3 touchdowns.

The experience and expertise that Josh Cribbs can bring should be invaluable for the Golden Flashes and their special teams units. If Cribbs proves to be impactful as an analyst, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him quickly rise the ranks with the potential to become a special teams coach.

Cribbs inherits two of the most exciting returners in college football with Da'Realyst Clark and Wayne Harris. Last season, Clark returned 17 kickoffs for 452 yards (26.59 average) with two touchdowns. Wayne Harris was electric as a punt returner with 16 returns for 211 yards (13.19 average) with a touchdown.