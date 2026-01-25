Kentucky Wildcats Transfer Portal report card: Will Stein built the SEC's dark horse

This offseason started a new era for the Kentucky as Mark Stoops was fired, and the Wildcats hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Hiring Stein marked a new era, and while moving on from Mark Stoops was the right move, but Kentucky needed to prove that it was willing to spend like the other teams in the SEC.

If the Transfer Portal was Will Stein's first audition, then he did an incredible job while still serving his role as Oregon's offensive coordinator. The Wildcats showed a level of investment on the NIL end that we never saw under Mark Stoops and now this team has a much better outlook than it did heading into last season.

Recapping and grading Will Stein's first Transfer Portal class

Most Important Addition: Kenny Minchey

Given Will Stein's experience as an offensive coordinator, it was going to be interesting who he picked as his first quarterback. Stein made a big move getting Kenny Minchey to flip his commitment from Nebraska, joining the Wildcats as the starter for next season. Minchey hardly lost out on the starting job last season, but he clearly has all the talent for a coach like Stein to make the gamble.

Most Impactful Addition: Lance Heard

If Will Stein's offense is going to be ready to beat SEC defenses, the Kentucky offensive line needed to undergo some upgrades. The addition of Lance Heard can't be understated as he's been one of the best offensive tackles in the SEC since transferring to Tennessee. Heard will be protecting the blindside of a first-time starter which is important if Minchey holds onto the ball too long.

Sleeper Addition: CJ Baxter Jr

Kentucky lost its two leading rushers with Seth McGowan declaring for the NFL Draft and Dante Dowdell transferring to Georgia. Will Stein picked several players with SEC experience, and he's getting that with Texas transfer CJ Baxter Jr. Coming back from the injury that cost him the entire 2024 season, Baxter wasn't nearly as effective, but if he can return to form, he's a massive addition for Kentucky.

Highest Upside Addition: Elijah Barnes

Last year, Elijah Barnes was a 5-star recruit and the top linebacker in the class according to On3 ranked as the top linebacker in the class. Barnes didn't play much this season, but he did rack up 4 tackles and a sack. If Barnes can excel in a starting role, it could end up being the best addition Kentucky made.

Biggest Loss: Dante Dowdell

Given where Kentucky was as a team last season, losing any given player isn't a massive loss for the team. Dante Dowdell is a player Kentucky certainly could've brought back as he rushed for 5 yards per carry with 560 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

Offensive Grade: A

Kentucky couldn't have asked for a much better haul in the Transfer Portal on offense as the Wildcats loaded up on offense. Kenny Minchey is unproven, but he'll behind a great offensive line with pieces like Lance Heard and Coleton Price. The Wildcats added some weapons on the outside like Nic Anderson who could be great if healthy, but that's the only area you can question the Additions.

Defensive Grade: B+

Kentucky didn't add a ton on defense, but they picked up pieces that should instantly step in and make an impact. Elijah Barnes is the crown jewel of the defense in this class as an elite talent that's ready to break out. The biggest thing to get excited about with this class is that Will Stein added a ton of players with SEC experience which could have them primed for a breakout season.

Overall Grade: A-

If you're a Kentucky fan, you have to be thrilled with the way this offseason went as the Wildcats proved they're willing to buy in on the NIL front. The Wildcats made some serious splashes this offseason that should have everyone excited for the Will Stein era. The Wildcats may not be a contender overnight, but this team will be far more competitive than we've seen the last two seasons.