Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss suffer injuries creating nightmare for Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels are currently trying to pick up their first win in the Pete Golding era in an incredibly important game as they host Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Early on, things couldn't have been going better for the Rebels as they got the ball back, leading 17-3, looking to extend their lead before half.

A perfect game quickly turned sour for Ole Miss, however, as the final drive before the half created a ton of concerns. First star running back Kewan Lacy was tackled awkwardly and needed to be helped off the field with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

As the entire fanbase hoped that their star running back was okay, the fanbase saw another injury cloud their future. Just three plays later, star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss suffered an injury, leaving the game, which brought backup Austin Simmons into the game. If the injuries weren't bad enough, Austin Simmons then fumbled the ball in the redzone wasting an opportunity for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss' future hangs in the balance due to injuries

Update: Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy both returned in the 2nd half

As both teams head to the locker rooms, the current game no longer seems that important for Ole Miss fans. This was supposed to be the easy game for Ole Miss, but with Chambliss and Lacy both injured the fanbase desperatley needs to hear that both players are okay.

Kewan Lacy headed into the locker room before the end of the half after being looked at in the injury tent which is a terrible sign for the Rebels. Lacy has rushed for 20 touchdowns this season as arguably the best running back in the country.

The positive news for Ole Miss is that Trinidad Chambliss was shown on the bench watching back film on the tablet before the half, which gives the fanbase a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available on both injuries.