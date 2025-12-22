Kewan Lacy emerges as the next potential battle between Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Before Lane Kiffin even took the LSU job, he and Ole Miss instantly went to war with each other on several fronts. When Kiffin agreed to become LSU's next head coach, he dealt a massive blow to the Rebels staff, bringing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr and most of the offensive staff along with him.

After Lane Kiffin went after Ole Miss' staff, Pete Golding and the Rebels looked at LSU's staff to start picking at the Tigers. LSU General Manager Austin Thomas returned to Oxford after Lane Kiffin brought his General Manager with him from Ole Miss.

One of the biggest pieces in the battle was current LSU Interim head coach and legendary recruiter Frank Wilson. Pete Golding and Ole Miss ended up hiring Wilson which created a ton of questions around Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith.

On Sunday Morning, Lane Kiffin found the most creative way to let the world know that he hired Kevin Smith as he traveled with Kiffin's staffers back to Baton Rouge after leading Ole Miss to a win over Tulane.

Kewan Lacy could be the next center of Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss battle

After landing Kevin Smith, all Ole Miss fans will now worry that they may lose star running back Kewan Lacy to the Transfer Portal. Earlier in December, when a leaked phone call of Lane Kiffin talking about Kewan Lacy and Kevin Smith hit Twitter, fans instantly were on high alert.

Free kewan lacy pic.twitter.com/vCwp1RfiRF — Morris Buckwalter III (@buckwalter67) December 11, 2025

After the phone call leaked, Ole Miss insider Ben Garrett predicted that wherever Kevin Smith is next season, Kewan Lacy will follow.

While Lane Kiffin may like to add Kewan Lacy to LSU's roster, the current outlook for the Tigers doesn't make that easy unless he loses one of his star running backs. Caden Durham has been excellent for the Tigers the last two seasons, while 5-star freshman Harlem Berry showed plenty to be excited about.

The Transfer Portal doesn't officially open until January 2nd, which will start to make things really interesting. It's hard to imagine that Lacy would make a decision either way until Ole Miss' season is over, which could only drag this drama out longer.