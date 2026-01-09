Kewan Lacy Injury Update: Ole Miss loses star running back on thrilling run vs Miami

Coming into the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Miami, the challenge of scoring on an incredible Hurricanes defense was the biggest challenge for Ole Miss. The Rebels' two biggest stars, Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, were tasked with leading the charge after their magic led Ole Miss to a thrilling win over Georgia.

The Rebels started in a 3-0 hole against Miami, and the Hurricanes' defense was looking like the unit everyone has struggled against. Then, with a touch of magic, Kewan Lacy burst through the line and outraced everyone, going 73 yards for a thrilling touchdown to give Ole Miss the lead.

KEWAN LACY 73 YARDS TO THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/h7jsXm77V9 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

Kewan Lacy's injury could determine the Fiesta Bowl

Update 9:58 PM ET: Kewan Lacy has returned in the second half wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.

After Kewan Lacy's big play, every Ole Miss fan likely thought that the Rebels offense was here to play, and that they had the great equalizer. Instead, Ole Miss fans quickly found out that their hopes of winning may have taken a massive hit.

When the Rebels got the ball back, the broadcast noted that Kewan Lacy was dealing with a right hamstring injury following his big run. On the Rebels' first drive after Lacy's injury, the star running back didn't take a snap, setting off concerns for the Ole Miss fans.

Ole Miss ended up kicking a field goal, and Miami answered with a touchdown, setting off major concerns for the Rebels. To make matters worse, Lacy didn't return to the field when Ole Miss came back out before the Two-Minute Timeout.

If Kewan Lacy can't return to the game, it'll be a significant blow for the Rebels' hopes of beating Miami. Lacy has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the sport with 1,464 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns coming into the game. Logan Diggs has entered the lineup in place of Kewan Lacy.

This story will be updated when further information is made available.