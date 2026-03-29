Kirby Smart is literally screaming the praises of Georgia TE Elyiss Williams

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs don't rebuild, they reload which is once again the task heading into the 2026 college football season. After winning the SEC Championship, but falling flat in the College Football Playoff, Kirby Smart will need to find a way to get his team better while replacing some elite pieces who are off to the NFL Draft.

Among the pieces that Georgia is tasked with replacing is tight end Oscar Delp who's a projected Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft. Lawson Luckie will take a bigger role, but the Georgia fans are most excited about a former 5-star recruit.

Elyiss Williams earns praise from Kirby Smart in the most perfect way

One of the gems of Georgia football is the fact that students walking on campus can often be treated to Kirby Smart calling out his players given where Georgia's practice field is located. As Georgia Spring Practice is underway, Kirby Smart was overheard with a perfect reaction to a play Elyiss Williams had blocking Auburn Transfer Amaris Williams.

"Elyiss, Elyiss destroyed Amaris. Elyiss just destroyed Amaris. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, please don't put him in against the run, please don't put him in against the run, oh my god, oh my god." Kirby Smart

For a player like Elyiss Williams who's trying to carve out a bigger role in the offense, it's impossible to earn higher praise from Kirby Smart. The Georgia head coach praising the player wouldn't even have the same affect as him being left almost speechless for a job an exciting athlete at tight end demolishing a defensive lineman as a run blocker.

Last season, Elyiss Williams caught 7 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. Coming out of High School, Elyiss Williams was a 5-star recruit with a ton of excitement for is ability as a receiver. By the sound of Kirby Smart's excitement, it sounds like Williams is becoming the full package which is bad news for everyone else.