Kirby Smart’s defense is back: Georgia suffocates Alabama in vintage fashion

Whether it was in the initial loss to Alabama or in close games against Florida and Georgia Tech, this Georgia team hadn't looked like Kirby Smart's Championship teams. Whatever Kirby Smart did this week clearly worked as the Georgia Bulldogs looked like the dominant force we watched win back-to-back National Championships.

For the first 3 quarters, this Alabama offense couldn't get anything going after we saw them gash Georgia early in the first matchup. Heading into the 4th quarter, Ty Simpson was just 10-18 for 93 yards and an interception while Alabama's rushing attack picked up just 10 yards on 13 carries.

The only time Alabama's offense found success came when two penalties by Demello Jones, one of which was inexcusable, allowed the offense to start moving the ball, ending with a 23-yard touchdown by Germie Bernard.

After allowing Alabama fans to get some hope, the Bulldogs pinned Alabama deep, and Kirby Smart's defense went for the knockout blow. Kalen DeBoer went for it on 4th down backed up in his own end, and Georgia defense had everything covered. The offense put the final nail in Alabama's coffin as Zachariah Branch scored on a screen pass from Stockton.

The game was well over after the Branch touchdown, and as Georgia went into soft coverage, Alabama's offense moved the ball once more. Once Alabama got into the redzone, the defense stood tall forcing a turnover on downs, allowing the offense to close the game out.

Ty Simpson has looked like a first-round pick for most of this season, but the Georgia Bulldogs shut down the Alabama offense this entire game. Jam Miller's injury left the Alabama running back room short-staffed, and the Bulldogs kept Alabama's younger backs from ever finding a rhythm.

The Alabama passing attack that runs teams out of games saw Simpson go 19-39 for 212 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Despite having 5-stars on the offensive line and at running back, Alabama finished with -3 rushing yards when you account for sacks, as the backs picked up just 21 yards on 7 attempts.

When you look at this Georgia team, they remind you a lot of the two teams we saw Kirby Smart win Championships with. Gunner Stockton, like Stetson Bennett, is the quarterback that everyone feels isn't one of the best in the Country, yet he finds a way to lead this team to wins in big games. The defense doesn't have the headliner stars as we've seen in the past, but they're playing lights out as a group.

The Georgia Bulldogs are going to earn a first-round bye, but this team should have everyone else in the field scared. This team has proven time and time again that they can win late, and with Kirby Smart at the helm, they're an impossible out.