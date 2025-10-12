Kirby Smart's explanation of the timeout that wasn't actually holds water

On Saturday Night, the referees in the game between Georgia and Auburn became a massive topic of discussion as there were several missed calls as well as controversial calls. A fumble at the goal line was blown dead too early or called incorrectly as Georgia recovered the fumble and the defender would've waltzed in for a 99-yard fumble return touchdown.

The play that got the most attention from everyone came early in the fourth quarter when it appeared that Kirby Smart called a timeout. Kirby Smart was instantly going berserk on the official, confusing everyone, as we didn't have an immediate explanation as to what happened in the moment.

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy try to make sense of Kirby Smart getting off the hook for calling a timeout here. pic.twitter.com/L6Bk43fuvs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025

Everyone ran online to express their outrage, thinking that Kirby Smart got away with one, as it appeared he got away with a free timeout while saving his team from a delay of the game. The controversial moment sparked plenty of debate as Kirby Smart was complaining about the Auburn defenders clapping while he clearly made the timeout signal.

In the press conference after the game, the moment was clearly going to be brought up where Kirby Smart would have his chance to explain the moment.

Kirby Smart's defense actually makes a ton of sense

Following the game, Kirby Smart gave his side of the story to the media expressing that he told the officials before the game about Auburn clapping and wanted to be granted the penalty.

Kirby Smart on Auburn timeout/clapping controversy:



"(Auburn) are clapping! So I told (the refs) before the game, 'If these guys clap, it's a penalty.'



"They can't clap because we'll false start.



"I've lost games on that before, in this stadium." pic.twitter.com/tyivXu2UtC — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 12, 2025

The foul Kirby Smart was looking for is called disconcerting signals, and this offseason, the SEC officials made it an emphasis while also adding a penalty for when the defensive line makes a sudden shift.

The SEC is adding a "Delay of game - defense" penalty.



If a defensive line shifts, causing an offensive lineman to jump, it's now a defensive penalty — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) July 15, 2025

In the end, Georgia fans are always going to agree with their head coach, while the Auburn fans are going to feel like the referees had it out for them. The moment gave Auburn fans another reason to complain, but in the end, the Tigers' offense went dead in the second half, costing the team the game.

