Kirby Smart sends the ultimate statement landing Nation's No. 1 RB recruit

The Transfer Portal madness has slowed down to a halt turning all attention to traditional recruiting for most head coaches. As the 2027 recruiting class becomes the main focus, coaches are beginning their push for the Nation's best playmakers. This weekend, Kirby Smart and Georgia hosted recruits for their Junior Day event which is often one of the biggest days on the recruiting calendar.

The Bulldogs entered the weekend with 4 players on board in the 2027 recruiting class, but it was only a matter of time before Kirby Smart and his staff sent their annual 5-star statement.

Georgia lands the Nation's top RB recruit Kemon Spell

On Monday Afternoon, fresh off his visit to Athens, the Nation's top running back recruit Kemon Spell announced his commitment, stunning everyone by picking the Georgia Bulldogs.

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Kemon Spell has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’10 210 RB from McKeesport, PA chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Miami



He’s the No. 1 RB in the 2027 Class on all websiteshttps://t.co/bSeLYeRfyb pic.twitter.com/bCmGmUUdGE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 2, 2026

The news comes as a massive surprise as Georgia wasn't one of the programs with the most buzz for Kemon Spell. At one point, Notre Dame had a ton of momentum after Kemon Spell de-committed from Penn State, but it appeared the Nittany Lions had the momentum once again two weeks ago.

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Penn State to land 5-star RB Kemon Spell🦁



The former Nittany Lion commit is the No. 1 RB in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/s3cPjgYVAT https://t.co/NNyb3iQfJR pic.twitter.com/4nH6T10BFq — Rivals (@Rivals) January 20, 2026

Kemon Spell ranks as the 3rd best player in the Country, the Nation's top running back, and the top player out of Pennsylvania in Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings.

Given how tightly contested this recruitment has been, Kirby Smart and his staff will still have to battle long term to keep him on board. As the Matt Campbell era begins at Penn State, a solid year from the Nittany Lions could work magic for the In-State school.

For Kirby Smart and Georgia, this is a massive win giving the Bulldogs a chance to continue their long line of elite running backs. Keeping Kemon Spell on board will be a challenge, but he's a true monster at the position, and would be one of the most talented backs that Georgia has ever picked up from the High School ranks.