Kirk Ferentz could finally land his elite QB thanks to family ties

When you think of Iowa Hawkeyes Football over the past several years, you think of elite defenses and special teams units. The overwhelming thought about Kirk Ferentz’s recents teams has been that if only they had an elite or even solid quarterback, they could win the Big Ten as everything else has been in place.

One of the easiest ways to land a recruit that you don't truly belong in the race for is by having family ties. Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes could finally find their elite quarterback thanks in large part due to family ties.

Iowa predicted to land the Nation's No. 2 Quarterback

On Monday, Rivals updated their recruiting rankings for the 2027 class as it comes into focus for programs. The new 2nd ranked quarterback in the class is Illinois native Jake Nawrot who's ranked as the 32nd best player in the country. If Jake Nawrot were to finish the cycle in the Top 32 recruits, he'd officially be a 5-star recruit.

After the release of the updated recruiting rankings, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong made his expert prediction for the Iowa Hawkeyes to land Jake Nawrot.

FONG BOMB: Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Iowa to land elite QB Jake Nawrot



Nawrot is the No. 2 QB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Typically when you see a potential 5 star recruit and the 2nd ranked quarterback in the class, you wouldn't expect to see the Iowa Hawkeyes in contention. Kirk Ferentz and his staff however, have the advantage of Jake Nawrot's father Paul Nawrot playing linebacker for the Hawkeyes from 1995 to 1997.

Landing a quarterback of Jake Nawrot's talent level would be a massive win for the Hawkeyes, setting this team up with a window to compete for the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes will need to get this recruitment across the finish line, but everything could change for the better for this team if they're able to land the elite quarterback.