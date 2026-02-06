Kirk Herbstreit calls for college football commissioner with the perfect candidate in mind

While college football is more exciting than it's ever been, the sport is also in a place where it's extremely broken. The sport has evolved too quickly, and with all of the recent changes, the rules and the NCAA haven't been able to keep up leading to some massive issues. Between the eligibility crisis, tampering, and issues with the calendar, the sport is in a place where the leadership really needs to step up.

The biggest issue is that the true leaders in the sport are the conference commissioners, who all have their own agenda. Everyone has called for a commissioner of college football which is quickly becoming a popular idea.

Kirk Herbstreit calls for Nick Saban as college football's commissioner

In the lead up to the Super Bowl, Kirk Herbstreit was on The Dan Patrick Show where he made his pitch for Nick Saban to become the commissioner of college football.

.@KirkHerbstreit calls for Nick Saban to become a potential college football commissioner.



"He's got a lot of people's ears, and I really think he has good intentions – so I'm hopeful that he'll be able to help out." pic.twitter.com/HZxhqx8QXh — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 5, 2026

The idea is one that everyone has pointed to, and it makes perfect sense to create the role, and even more sense to appoint Nick Saban to fill it.

There isn't a more respected voice in college football than Nick Saban, and if there's anyone who'd be able to point the sport in the right direction, it's him. Every time a change entered the sport, Nick Saban called out its flaws, and while everyone claimed he was complaining, he'd show everyone that he'd use the change better than anyone else.

When college football moved to the no-huddle, up-tempo offenses, Nick Saban went and hired Lane Kiffin, who transformed his offense. When NIL and the Transfer Portal entered the sport, Saban plucked future 1st round picks like Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs out of the portal.

The thing that made Nick Saban so great as a head coach was his ability to be ahead of the curve with every big change, which allowed him to remain at the top while those less willing to change faltered. It's that exact ability that makes Nick Saban perfect for the commissioner job, making it a no-brainer if he would accept the job.