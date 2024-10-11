Kirk Herbstreit completely botches The Duck's name ahead of College GameDay
By Sam Fariss
Kirk Herbstreit has been to Eugene, OR a dozen or so times in the past. He has interacted with the Oregon Ducks' mascot on countless occasions. Yet, when Herbstreit received a personalized poster of his dog, Ben, in Oregon and Nike gear, he completely botched the mascot's name.
When Herbstreit thanked the mascot and the Oregon football team, he referenced someone named 'Bubbles,' a stretch from The Ducks' former nickname of Puddles.
The Ducks, the mascot's official name, hasn't been called Puddles in over a decade and has most certainly never been called Bubbles before.
Ever since the contract between Oregon and Disney ended, consequently ending Oregon's ability to use Donald Duck's likeness when creating images of its mascot, the name 'Puddles' has faded into oblivion.
In less than 24 hours, Herbstreit and the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew are scheduled to kick off the weekend from Eugene with their usual three-hour show ahead of the college football game slate.
Apparently, Herbstreit may need to use the next handful of hours to study up on mascot names and histories... Just FYI Kirk, Ohio State's mascot isn't 'The Buckeye,' it's Brutus.
ESPN College GameDay is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT (locally) on Saturday morning. Just a few hours later, No. 3 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT for the Big Ten showdown.