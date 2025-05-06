Kirk Herbstreit drops surprise personal announcement that could change College GameDay this fall

Kirk Herbstreit may be known as the voice of Saturday mornings on College GameDay, but if you’ve followed him for any length of time, you know his four-legged companions are just as beloved.

From emotional sideline moments to viral social media posts, the Herbstreit golden retrievers have become part of the college football fabric.

Herbstreit’s longtime pup, Ben, was a staple on the GameDay set, but sadly, Ben passed away during the 2024 season, and fans across the country mourned right along with Kirk. But as any dog lover knows, the best way to honor a great pup is to give love to another.

That’s where Peter came in. Kirk introduced Peter later in the 2024 season, and the young golden quickly filled some big shoes—or paws. Whether it’s behind the scenes on ESPN or in fun posts online, Peter has carried on the family tradition of being both adorable and enthusiastic.

Now, just months later, Herbstreit shared an exciting update with fans: there’s a new golden in the house.

Beau Joins the Herbstreit Family

Meet Beau, the newest member of the Herbstreit crew. He’s a three-month-old golden retriever born on January 19, and yes—he's already wrestling his half-brother Peter every chance he gets.

Kirk posted a few photos of the pup on X, proudly showing off the new pup.

“Meet our newest member to the crew. This is Beau! … Same Dad as Peter—so obviously half brothers. Peter and Beau wrestling all day!” Herbstreit shared.

Meet our newest member to the crew. This is Beau!

Born 1-19-25-we’ve had him for a few days now-he’s doing awesome and looks like he’s gonna be a monster. Same Dad as Peter-so obviously half brothers. Peter and Beau wrestling all day! pic.twitter.com/RFQWQXdLN2 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 5, 2025

Naturally, fans loved every second of it. The replies were filled with congratulatory comments, puppy praise, and people pointing out the classic “little brother” energy Beau is bringing to the house.

There’s no word yet on whether Beau will make his official College GameDay debut this fall, but let’s be honest—it’s probably only a matter of time. If Peter could handle the chaos of football Saturdays, Beau might be the rising star in the Herbstreit kennel.

