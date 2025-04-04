Multiple ESPN College GameDay hosts facing offseason controversies

It’s been a rocky offseason for College GameDay, with not one, but two of its most popular personalities embroiled in separate controversies.

Let’s start with Nick Saban, who’s still adjusting to life behind the desk after retiring from coaching. The former Alabama head coach, who built his legacy with seven national titles, has added his signature edge to ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show. But that edge may have cut a little too deep during the December 7 broadcast leading up to the SEC Championship Game.

While discussing the Ohio State–Michigan rivalry and the infamous flag-planting incident, Saban dropped a rather colorful analogy live on air: “I think to fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you’re up to ears in elephant [expletive].”

That comment didn’t sit well with everyone. According to documents obtained by AL.com, at least three separate complaints were filed with the FCC, with one viewer demanding a $1 million fine for Saban’s repeated use of profanity on the show. That same viewer claimed Saban used the word “s---” twice and “b---” once. Despite the outrage, ESPN walked away unscathed as cable television isn’t held to the same FCC standards as traditional networks, meaning no fines were issued.

So while Saban’s situation may have ruffled some feathers, it’s unlikely to lead to any real consequences beyond an internal conversation with ESPN producers.

McAfee’s controversy, on the other hand, may prove far more serious.

This one stems from a viral rumor involving an Ole Miss student, Mary Kate Cornett, that exploded on social media in late February. The gossip was ugly —accusing Cornett of being involved in an affair with her boyfriend’s father. Unfortunately, McAfee touched on the rumor during his February 26 broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, even if he reportedly didn’t mention her by name.

Cornett has since spoken out, describing the emotional toll the situation has taken on her life. In an interview with The Athletic, she revealed that she’s been "plagued by anxiety, unable to sleep, and harassed on campus to the point that she switched to online classes."

The issue now reportedly appears to be heading for the legal system. According to multiple reports, Cornett and her family are considering legal action against McAfee and ESPN for amplifying the rumor and “destroying her life,” as she put it. Her father has also spoken out against McAfee.

McAfee has yet to respond publicly, and ESPN declined to comment at this time.

