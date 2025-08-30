Herbstreit made sure even the smallest details were perfect for Lee Corso's last show

The kinship between Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso is undeniable. As the two have lived and worked alongside each other on ESPN's College GameDay desk for the last few decades, the love has grown to inexplicable levels.

Now, Corso's last time on the show has arrived, and Herbstreit, his good ole pal, did everything in his power to make sure the day was perfect... even down to his own wardrobe.

As College GameDay kicked off the first full Saturday of college football, Herbstreit sat next to Corso, as tradition dictated. Before the show actually began, though, Herbstreit wanted to point out one tiny detail that highlighted just how much his relationship with Corso meant.

The lining of Herbstreit's suit jacket was filled with pictures and memories that the pair had made since he joined the show in 1995, three decades ago.

Now, the show started in 1987, and Corso was one of the original crew members, bringing the coaching experience (mainly at Indiana) and record-setting career (at Florida State) as a player to the desk.

However, when Herbstreit joined, it suddenly felt like Corso had an on-air son to share his knowledge with, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

As Corso has neared the end of his television career, Herbstreit has guided his mentor through Saturday mornings, just as Corso used to guide his prodigy through the beginning of his career.

When Herbstreit's dog passed away last year, Corso was the one to reach out to comfort him at the desk. As Corso made some of his first statements on Saturday morning, Herbstreit was the one to encourage him to continue.

Seeing Corso comfort Herbstreit after how Kirk has taken care of him the last few years 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FnZbUnMVM6 — Jason Lowenthal (@JasonLowenthal_) November 9, 2024

Herbstreit and Corso's relationship isn't fit for explanation or understanding by anyone who isn't the two of them. However, the connection has meant something to the world of college football, and their love for one another will be remembered for a long time to come.