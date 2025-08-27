Lee Corso touched us all, and these tributes prove why

The moment many college football fans hoped would never come is now merely days away. Lee Corso is calling it a career and will be making his final headgear pick on the August 30, 2025 edition of ESPN College GameDay.

The words legendary, historic, and greatest ever are commonly thrown around when describing Lee Corso. But more important are the words kind, genuine, and humble. Those are the words that actually describe the man revered and cherished by so many.

Those sentiments and more are expressed here by members of the FanSided community. We salute you, Coach Corso, and we hope these tributes let you know how much you mean to us all.

"Hi, I'm Lee Corso"

As for myself, having been lucky enough to spend time with Lee Corso and the College GameDay cast and crew on multiple occasions, I think one story sums up who Lee Corso is and why he's so beloved.

Sitting in the meeting room with David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Maria Taylor and Rece Davis as the show was being planned out for the next morning, Lee Corso came toddling in with coffee in hand, and a wide grin on his face. He walked behind me, put his hand on my shoulder and said, "Hi, I'm Lee Corso".

It was almost stunning to imagine that this legend would not think anyone wouldn't know who he was. That's Lee Corso. Pure unassuming humility, and a willingness to be kind to everyone he encounters.

I wish you happiness as you begin this new chapter of your life, Coach.

"As a kid it was hilarious every time Lee Corso put on the headgear and as you got older it never lost its touch"

From College Football, SaturdayBlitz.com site expert, Nicholas Rome

Growing up, it was a race on Saturday Morning's to get to the living room to watch ESPN College GameDay. As a kid it was hilarious every time Lee Corso put on the headgear and as you got older it never lost its touch.

When I arrived at the University of Alabama, I was just waiting for the first time GameDay made the trip to Tuscaloosa to get my chance to see the show. When GameDay finally returned to Tuscaloosa in 2023, I camped out overnight just to get my glimpse at the show and even though Lee Corso turned heel against the Alabama crowd, getting to witness the heel turn in person and the audible groan it drew from the crowd was an experience you'll never forget.

Thank you to Lee Corso for all the laughs, the memories, and for touching generations of College Football fans!

"I absolutely had to watch Lee Corso and ESPN College GameDay before doing anything else"

From Texas, HookEmHeadlines.com site expert, Matthew Wilson

I wasn't like most kids growing up in Ohio, or at least most of the ones I knew. While my friends all wanted to go do something "fun" on Saturdays, I often arrived late to the party because I absolutely had to watch Lee Corso and ESPN College GameDay before doing anything else. Watching Coach Corso put on that Brutus the Buckeye head on the weekends is a memory that's been ingrained in me forever, and one that I'll always cherish.

Lee Corso has been the face of college football for so many years, and it's going to be incredibly hard to process not having him on the set of GameDay every weekend.

I'll be forever grateful to Lee Corso for helping shape my love for the game and journalism. Happy retirement, Coach Corso!

"You can’t tell the story of college football without Lee Corso or Brutus the Buckeye"

From Ohio State, ScarletAndGame.com site expert, Ryan Stano

You can’t tell the story of college football without Lee Corso or Brutus the Buckeye. Corso’s first headgear pick was Brutus back in 1996, and I’ve been getting excited about him donning that head ever since.

Corso connects with college football fans all across the country, of all different age levels, for one reason: he loves the game. He’s a massive fan of college football, and that’s what I love most about him. It’s fitting his final show will be in the Shoe. He’ll get a chance to pick the Buckeyes one last time, and I fully expect him to be waving to fans for the final time while wearing Brutus’ head. College football won’t be the same without him.

"Lee Corso was always his authentic self, and that’s a rarity these days"

From Michigan State, SpartanAvenue.com site expert, Connor Muldowney

From the moment I started watching and understanding football, Lee Corso was a household name. I remember waking up early on Saturday mornings to watch College GameDay while the rest of the kids my age were watching cartoons, and I always took a liking to the figure at the end of the desk who felt like everyone’s grandpa. He would always say the craziest things, and he’s had some slip-ups with family friendly wording here and there, but he’s always been genuine.

Corso has been to East Lansing several times, and I was lucky enough to witness him in person during my college career, and it was a childhood dream of mine to be in attendance for a GameDay show. And it didn’t matter how old Corso got, he always pumped up the crowd with his infectious energy.

While he didn’t always pick the team I was rooting for, he was always his authentic self, and that’s a rarity these days. Lee Corso may be retiring, but his catchphrases will live on forever. Here’s to one final “NOT SO FAST” as he rides off into the sunset after an incredible career.

"Coach Corso has made me smile just a little more every Saturday"

From Indiana, HoosierStateOfMind.com site expert, Donovan James

I grew up watching college game day with my grandfather every week before he passed away and continued watching week after week every football season. Coach Corso has made me smile just a little more every Saturday with his wild antics, headgear picks and analyst over the past 3 decades.

When I started as site manager at Hoosier State of Mind covering Indiana athletics it made me realize how important Lee Corso was on and off the field and how great of a coach he was at IU. Learning about his time In Bloomington before I was born was important to my role and my expertise at HSOM.

Coach Corso thank you for everything, farewell and have a blessed career enjoyed the ride! #NeverDaunted

"For decades, Corso brought wisdom wrapped in humor, reminding us that football is supposed to be fun"

From South Carolina, GarnetAndCocky.com site expert, Lauren Beasley

Lee Corso has been more than a face on Saturday mornings, he has been family to ever one of us who grew up with ESPN College GameDay as our ritual. He has been a tradition, a reminder that college football is about passion and never taking yourself too seriously.

His trademark headgear picks weren't just predictions, they were moments that made college football feel bigger than the game itself. For decades, Corso brought wisdom wrapped in humore, reminding us that football is supposed to be fun.

Saturdays will never be the same without him. What we will miss most isn't just the predictions, but the warmth he carried into every broadcast, and the way he made all the sport feel like family. As he retires, if feels like closing a chapter of our lives as college football fans.

Thank you, Coach, your spirit will always be part of our Saturdays.

"Lee Corso, his headgear picks and College GameDay helped propel me from a fan into a fanatic"

From Syracuse, InsideTheLoudHouse.com site expert, Neil Adler

Lee Corso is college football, and college football is Lee Corso. The two have gone hand in hand for decades. Let me repeat that - decades. The sport of college football will never be the same without Corso making his famed headgear picks, something that he's done more than 400 times over the course of nearly 40 years on ESPN College GameDay.

Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick in what will be an emotional day for me and millions of other fans, along with college football players, coaches and others involved in the sport. I've been a college football fan since the 1980s. But Lee Corso, his headgear picks and College GameDay helped propel me from a fan into a fanatic in the late 1990s and beyond.

The Florida State football player turned coach turned broadcaster has an energy, an infectious smile and a passion for college football that will never be replicated. "Not so fast, my friend." How many times have I said that over the years? Too many to count. Last month, ESPN paid tribute to Corso at the media company's annual ESPYS awards show. Corso said at the ESPYS, "My goal on TV was to bring a smile to everybody’s face. I hope I’ve done that."

I think I can speak for everyone who loves college football when I say that Lee met, and far exceeded, his goal. Thank you, Coach. You're a national treasure and will be missed on Saturdays in the fall.

"In his prime, Lee Corso was an astute analyst"

From USF, GreenGoldAndBold.com site expert, Joe Henderson

Sports isn’t high holy church. It’s supposed to be fun. But too many college football TV personalities try to be funny, and that doesn’t work. Most of the time it comes off as lame and forced, but there is something about Lee Corso’s headgear pick that worked in a spectacular way.

It was natural. It was smart. And it was funny — a trifecta of must-see TV.

I would put off doing a chore on Saturdays just so I wouldn’t miss THAT MOMENT when Lee donned the mascot head. It was even better when he picked against the home team. If I had to leave for some reason, I set the TV to record so I wouldn’t miss the pick.

He’ll be remembered for the headgear picks, but in his prime he was an astute analyst who could draw upon his extensive coaching experience and explain situations in an understandable way. He didn’t try to impress us with his knowledge; he just let it flow naturally.

All things eventually pass, but even though Lee leaves the set of College Game Day with an enormous hole, I can smile at the memories and appreciate the man for what he is — one of a kind.

"Corso’s pick proved prophetic when the underdog Crimson Tide strolled between the hedges and dominated Georgia"

From Alabama, BamaHammer.com site expert, John Mitchell

In retrospect, it might seem a bit ridiculous to say that a watershed moment for Alabama football and its perception nationally changed with a four-word put-down by Lee Corso of Georgia mascot Uga. When Corso loudly proclaimed, “That dog is ugly!” before donning the Big AL headgear ahead of Alabama’s 2008 game against Georgia in Athens, it signaled that the Crimson Tide had made it.

The dark days were over, and Alabama was back as a national power, at least in the perception of the most powerful voice in college football. Corso’s pick proved prophetic when the underdog Crimson Tide strolled between the hedges and dominated Georgia during the infamous “blackout” game in Athens.

It was a launching point for the Nick Saban dynasty, and left an indelible impression on this then-teenager who wanted nothing more than to witness the golden days of Alabama football his father had always told him about.

"Lee Corso represented an era when one didn't get to the top of the food chain by being the loudest"

From Florida, HailFloridaHail.com site expert, Benjamin Henderson

Lee Corso represented an era when one didn't get to the top of the food chain by being the loudest and making the telecast about him. Corso's headgear picks were wacky and over the top at times, but at the heart of them was a celebration of college football. He didn't put the headgear on because he was seeking attention; he put it on as a way to promote brands other than himself.

Even when he would quip, "No so fast, my friend," it was in a joking but respectful manner and not as a way to drown out any dissenting conversation

As GameDay has struggled to remember what it made it the premier pregame show in the first place, it is going to be hard to think that the Corso Era is gone for good after Saturday. A simple five-minute headgear segment every Saturday that meant so much to so many people is never going to happen again and will instead be replaced by Pat McAfee, or whatever other flavor of the month pops up, screaming at the top of his lungs.

We thank you, Coach Corso for the memories, and your legacy will live forever in the sport.

"Lee Corso best epitomized why college football is the best"

From FanSided NCAA Lead Writer, John Buhler

Lee Corso is college football. A lifer in the greatest sport on the planet, LC always found ways to connect with people in all walks of life to help celebrate something bigger than himself. Yes, he played both ways at Florida State in the 1950s. He was roommates with Burt Reynolds in Tallahassee. While he did have a decent career as a head coach, most notably with Louisville and Indiana, I will always remember him for being everyone's favorite uncle and grandfather on ESPN College GameDay.

Whether it be the catchphrases or his wacky, but iconic headgear picks, Corso best epitomized why college football is the best. In the world of a bunch of corporate schlock, Corso always found a way to cut through because he was always authentically himself. He is one of the rare individuals that always found a way to operate above it in an ever-changing landscape.

No matter how many years or decades he had been doing this, he was forever a 20-something college kid at heart. So while his unforgettable College GameDay run is coming to a close, it bookends this incredible career of his, touching the lives of one generation after another.

The show will go on, but will he ever be replaced? I do not think so. He is irreplaceable. While the sport of college football will carry on, its heartbeat will have to change its rhythm now without its fearless conductor in one LC. He may be leaving, but he is not gone. More importantly, he will never be forgotten. It is because Lee Corso is college football.

"Corso’s headgear pick is a tradition that all college football fans across the country share in enjoying"

From LSU, DeathValleyVoice site expert, Connor Grootenhuis

Lee Corso is one of the few people who can say they owned a specific time of the week. For the past several decades, Saturday mornings were reserved for watching College GameDay and waiting in anticipation for Corso’s signature headgear pick.

Traditions play a huge role in what makes college football so loved, and Corso’s headgear pick is a tradition that all college football fans across the country share in enjoying. Corso’s energy, passion, and enthusiasm will be dearly missed on ESPN each Saturday morning. He is what makes college football so great. Thank you for all the memories, Lee.

"Corso’s charm came from his unpredictability and his genuine connection with fans"

From Kentucky, WildcatBlueNation.com site expert, Drew Holbrook

For generations of college football fans, Saturday mornings meant one thing: Lee Corso. Corso was always stealing the show on ESPN College GameDay. He wasn’t just an analyst, he was the eccentric grandfather of the sport. He was able to break down a defensive scheme one minute and have you laughing out loud the next. His energy, humor, and unfiltered love for college football made the pregame ritual feel bigger than the games themselves.

Corso’s charm came from his unpredictability and his genuine connection with fans. Everyone knew the phrase—“Not so fast, my friend!”—delivered with that pencil point and mischievous grin. It wasn’t just a catchphrase; it was part of the rhythm of fall Saturdays. His one-liners, often poking fun at himself, landed with the same ease as his analysis. Corso never minded being the punchline if it meant bringing joy to the millions watching.

And then there was the headgear. What started with Brutus Buckeye’s oversized noggin turned into the most anticipated reveal in college sports television. The fake-outs, the suspense, the roar when the pick was finally made, it became a Saturday tradition.

From the pencil to the headgear, and all the laughs, Lee Corso embodied everything people love about college football. He wasn’t just part of the show, he became it.

"It's hard to understate Corso's integral role in the growth of the sport"

From West Virginia, HailWV.com site expert, Joseph Smith

It's safe to say that over the years, Lee Corso and the WVU football fanbase have had what one might call a contentious relationship.

Corso's criticism of a Don Nehlen play call following the Mountaineers' loss to Miami (FL) in 1996 jumps to mind, as Nehlen went on to blast Corso -- saying he was on air because he "lost his job" and "couldn't win a game" during a Big East coaches' teleconference. You can also look to 2011 during College GameDay's first trip to West Virginia, when he faked out fans with a picture of himself decked out in the Mountaineer mascot hat before donning the headgear for LSU ahead of a massive prime-time Top 25 matchup.

His 250th headgear selection in 2014 in Morgantown and 300th headgear selection in 2017 in Fort Worth involved WVU-TCU clashes, and he picked the Horned Frogs both times. As recently as 2022 at the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh, he snubbed WVU fans by donning a Panther mascot head. But it's hard to argue that Corso doesn't know football better than most people alive today -- in all four of those instances he went against the Mountaineers, he ended up choosing the correct winner.

The one time he really supported WVU was 2004, when he predicted the Mountaineers to make the BCS Championship Game -- but alas, that was one time he proved to make the wrong pick, as WVU would finish the season at 8-4 with a Gator Bowl loss.

But aside from his rocky relationship with us in Morgantown, I still look fondly on my youth where I always made sure to catch the tail end of College GameDay on Saturday mornings to see the weekly picks for each game, culminating in Corso donning the headgear for the premier matchup of the day. It's hard to understate Corso's integral role in the growth of the sport as one of the most recognizable broadcasters over the past few decades, and with his retirement Saturday football will never be quite the same.

"It was nothing but pure joy to grow up watching College GameDay"

From Duke, BallDurham.com site expert, Hugh Straine

To Lee Corso, thank you for bringing nothing but smiles to college football. From exhilarating upset picks, to an endless energy, to new headgear every week, you embodied what college sports should be all about for the fans: fun! It was nothing but pure joy to grow up watching College GameDay.

"I definitely wasn’t going to oversleep long enough to miss Lee Corso put on headgear"

From Oklahoma, StorminInNorman.com site editor, Dekota Gregory

As much as kids love to sleep in on Saturday mornings, I never did. And I didn’t get out of bed for the cartoons — I wasn’t going to miss College GameDay, and I definitely wasn’t going to oversleep long enough to miss Lee Corso put on headgear.

The football caught my attention at an early age, but College GameDay made me fall in love enough that I wanted my career to one day revolve around college football because of how fun Lee Corso made every Saturday seem.

"Lee Corso made waking up early on Saturday mornings worth it"

From Arkansas, Razorbackers.com site expert, Austin Farmer

I was 11 years old when College GameDay came to Fayetteville for Arkansas' game against Tennessee in 2006. It's the only time the hit college football pregame show has ever been to the Natural State, and the vivid image of Lee Corso donning the Razorback headgear, yelling "WOO PIG SOOIE!" to the cheers of hundreds of Hogs still plays in my head every once in a while.

Arkansas went on to beat Tennessee 31-14 on its way to the SEC Championship game against Florida.Looking back, that season felt magical in a way that’s hard to recapture now, and Corso was just the cherry on top. It's unfortunate that we'll never see that again, but I'm thankful for at least that one memory. Still, he made waking up early on Saturday mornings worth it.

His charismatic personality and trademark catchphrase, 'Not so fast, my friend,' provided a refreshing break from the hard-hitting analysis without ever overshadowing it. Perfection is seldom achieved, especially in sports, but somehow, with Coach Corso's help, College GameDay did it.

"When you think of College GameDay you think of Coach Corso and you think of what he meant to college football fans"

From Virginia Tech, FightingGobbler.com site expert, Scott Roche

Growing up a college football fan, ESPN College GameDay became a staple that myself and many fans tuned into on Saturday mornings, and we still do. The real fun each week began when it was time for the picks from the panel and Lee Corso never disappointed.

From disagreeing with a guest picker's selection with his famous "Not so fast my friend'' to his headgear pick at the end that either set the crowd into a frenzy or raining with loud boos in disagreement, there was never a dull moment.

When you think of College GameDay you think of Coach Corso and you think of what he meant to college football fans on a weekly basis. He truly is one of a kind and he leaves a huge void on the set, but one that is a memorable one for college fans from every Saturday morning in the fall before the day of games began kicking off at noon. Thank you for the memories, Coach Corso!

"Lee Corso was always pleasant to be around, and it seemed as if he was living his dream"

From Auburn, FlyWarEagle.com site expert, Brian Stultz

Granted, I haven't watched ESPN College GameDay as religiously as I once did when I was a teenager when it was still a one-hour show, but I still see clips every now and then. And, as a softie, I do love the puff pieces that Tom Rinaldi made perfect.

As an Auburn alum, I have witnessed GameDay on campus. As a reporter covering Auburn, I've had to cover GameDay on the Plains. Lee Corso was always pleasant to be around, and it seemed as if he was living his dream talking college football every Saturday morning.

I do love the fact that Aubie, Auburn's furry mascot, would never let him wear his head when he was picking the Tigers because a.) it's part of the suit and b.) only Aubie wears Aubie. That made Corso come up with alternate Auburn gear (a helmet, a roll of toilet paper for Toomer's) to show that he was picking the Tigers. That might be my favorite Corso fact.

"Lee Corso knew how to make college football even more fun than it already is"

From FanSided NCAA Staff Writer, Ericka Brockish

Coach, thank you for making college football fun, and thank you for inspiring not just me, but so many around the country to always believe they can be anything.

Every Saturday morning, I forwent sleeping in late and made my parents get me up at a kid to watch College Gameday on Saturdays because I had to see who Lee Corso was going to pick to win the game. Growing up as a Kasas State fan, I screamed and jumped around whenever he put on the Willie the Wildcat headgear, and as a teenager planning on attending UCF, I sat in awe as Corso unveiled that he was picking the Knights against Cincinnati by wearing the full Knightro mascot costume.

Lee Corso knew how to make college football even more fun than it already is. He made it a production in ways that everyone could understand what was happening. I owe a lot of my love and passion for college football to Lee Corso, and he certainly will be missed on the desk every Saturday.

"Lee Corso taught sports analysts, or maybe just reminded them, that sports are fun"

From FanSided NCAA Staff Writer, Josh Yourish

Lee Corso began the iconic headgear tradition on October 5, 1996, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes over my Penn State Nittany Lions. Only, they weren't my Nittany Lions yet because I was five years away from being born and at least five more from comprehending the idea of fandom and the significance of college football.

Aside from his occasional off weeks, I've never known a college football Saturday starting with anything other than Corso on College Gameday, and the void that will leave is almost as great as the legacy he created.

From where I can stand, Lee Corso taught sports analysts, or maybe just reminded them, that sports are fun. So, they can have fun too. Saturday mornings with Corso have always been a blast, and when noon rolls around, I feel like a kid, giddy with anticipation, not just for the games but wondering what antics Corso will be up to this time. Even in his 80s, he's always delivered. That feeling, much like Lee Corso, is impossible to replicate.

I can't wait to do it one last time, even if it ends with Brutus Buckeyes on his head again.

"My favorite memory is probably my first memory of Lee Corso becoming the personality of ESPN College GameDay"

From FanSided NCAA Staff Writer, Corey Long

My favorite memory is probably my first memory of Lee Corso becoming the personality of ESPN College GameDay. It was November 13, 1993 - the day after my 17th birthday. It was also the day No. 1 Florida State was traveling to South Bend to take on No. 2 Notre Dame. This was the first time GameDay went on the road. It wasn't an outdoor event. The crowd was about 1,000 people inside an area of the Notre Dame athletic facility and the whole presentation was nothing like what the show would become.

Back then, the show was hosted by Chris Fowler and featured Corso and former SMU running back Craig James on the desk. It was a typical pregame show, and it needed SOMETHING to make it appointment television and Corso tried a small experiment that would have major ramifications. Fowler goes around the table for FSU-ND picks. James says the Seminoles will win 31-26 because Charlie Ward is just too good.

Corso goes into his spiel and grabs an FSU hat and says, Seminoles 31-30! The crowd mostly boos, so he changes to an ND hat and says, "fine, Notre Dame 31-30!", and the crowd cheers. That little segment seemed fairly innocuous at the time, but it would lead to the mascot headgear picks, which would give GameDay the identity it needed to become a fabric of college football culture.

"The aura of Lee Corso didn't fully set in for me until the first week of my freshman year at college"

From FanSided NCAA Staff Writer, Sam Fariss

I grew up rushing into the living room on Saturday mornings to see which teams the guys on College GameDay's desk would pick. Most importantly, I wanted to see which headgear Lee Corso would put on, especially if it was in favor of the Texas Longhorns or the Oregon Ducks. However, the aura of Lee Corso didn't fully set in for me until the first week of my freshman year at college.



I went to the University of Oregon, and it was the era of Justin Herbert leading the Ducks, so I have a lot of memorable moments related to my school's football team. Yet, the moment that will stick with me forever was when College GameDay came to town, which was just days before I started my first-ever college classes. Oregon hosted Stanford, and Corso put on the Duck's headgear. The crowd erupted, and I genuinely, standing there at 9 a.m. (because it started horrendously early on the West Coast), got goose bumps.

Now, in a full-circle moment for me, Corso will pick between my childhood team, the Longhorns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oregon's newest rival). I can't wait to see him don Hook'Em's headgear.

"Lee Corso is the definition of a living legend"

From FanSided NCAA Content Director, Braulio Perez

With so much changing in the college football world, having Lee Corso around for so long has been such a pleasure to watch. His passion and love for the game is unmatched and being able to watch that showcased on College GameDay for so long has been incredible.

The headgear pick is going to be missed by so many people. Corso is the definition of a living legend and not having him on ESPN each Saturday is a tough blow for so many of us who watched him religiously growing up. Wishing him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his life. Cheers to you, Lee.



"Never apologize for being passionate about what you love and for being true to yourself. Lee Corso never did,"

From FanSided.com Content Director, Cody Williams

To say anything other than Lee Corso made me both a better college football fan and a better person would be falling short of the truth. I was a spry 5-year-old when Corso made his first headgear pick on ESPN College GameDay back in 1996, and while I don't remember that exact moment, the countless mornings with him on my TV rather than Saturday morning cartoons left an indelible mark on who I've become professionally.

I don't think it's overstepping to say that Corso is someone who's marching to the beat of his own drum. But the one thing that never lacked in that was the passion. His love for college football was infectious, and even if I hadn't caught that same bug with the dumbest and best sport on the planet, that energy would've still resonated with me.

Never apologize for being passionate about what you love and for being true to yourself. Lee Corso never did, and whether he knows it or not (he most assuredly doesn't), I'm forever indebted to him for showing me the way.

We're not crying. You're crying.

OK, we're all crying.