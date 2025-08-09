Koi Perich leads the pack: These 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers poised to shine in 2025

The Minnesota Golden Gophers may not draw headlines like Michigan or Ohio State, but under P.J. Fleck’s steady leadership, this program continues to build quietly and effectively. With a reputation for development, physical football, and staying competitive in a tough Big Ten landscape, the Gophers now find themselves with something they haven’t always had: star power.

In 2025, Minnesota boasts a blend of proven playmakers and breakout candidates who have the potential to shift outcomes of games that can alter their season. Whether it's on the back end of the defense, in the trenches, or under center, these five players are poised to lead the charge. If Minnesota makes noise in the expanded Big Ten this fall, it’ll be because these names rise to the occasion. Let’s dive into the top five Gophers to keep an eye on this season.

Koi Perich – Safety / Playmaker

The breakout true freshman sensation returns stronger than ever. Koi Perich racked up five interceptions, earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors, and a Second-Team All-American badge in 2024. He also made the 2025 Lott Trophy watch list, highlighting his excellence both on and off the field. He’s being utilized on the offensive side of the ball now, which can only unlock his elite athleticism even more. He’s being deemed as the next Travis Hunter by some, with the possibility of his two-way presence. Although I wouldn’t go to those lengths, just to be even mentioned in that territory means he is an elite player with massive upside. Expect him to elevate his game even further this season, which will only help Minnesota’s win total.

Darius Taylor – Running Back

Taylor enters 2025 as Minnesota’s offensive engine. Nearing 1,000 scrimmage yards his sophomore year, and ranking 66th on College Football Network’s list of returning players, he’s capable of an explosive season. Minnesota’s run first mentality will help him get ample opportunities to run with and he can be a valuable asset in the passing game with a new younger QB under center. He was one of the nations best pass catching backs last year hauling in 54 receptions for 350 yards. With a loaded backfield getting incoming transfer AJ Turner from Marshall, Taylor’s power and consistency will anchor the offense as they look to reach new heights.

Anthony Smith – Defensive Lineman

Smith returns as a disruptive force up front. His 2024 stat line: 27 tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks—earned him All-Big Ten recognition. He honestly should’ve received more credit, but last year's awards were dominated by the Buckeyes, Oregon, and Penn State. With key linemen departing, Smith’s versatility to play inside or out will be invaluable to defensive coordinator Danny Collins’ plans.

Drake Lindsey – Quarterback

Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey is emerging as the frontrunner for the Gophers' starting QB job. At 6'5" and 230 lbs, the Fayetteville, Arkansas product boasts an impressive high school stat line: over 3,900 passing yards and 54 touchdowns. This earned him Gatorade Player of the Year honors in his state. Lindsey impressed coaches during spring, taking first-team reps and showing poise, command, and arm talent. That stature and arm talent isn’t found too often for Gophers QB’s not to say they haven’t had good Quarterback play in the past, but they’re not exactly a stomping ground for the position.

"He's been playing at a really high level, the team trusts him and gravitates towards him" PJ Fleck

Head coach P.J. Fleck praised his rapid development and leadership with this quote. Former Gophers QB Tanner Morgan, who has worked with Lindsey, also chimed in, calling him a special player with a ton of potential. The sky is the limit, but if he can elevate his game, then the Gophers can lead to some surprise upsets.

Maverick Baranowski – Linebacker

With former leading tackler Cody Lindenberg off to the NFL, Baranowski steps into a vital role on defense. He notched 65 tackles last season and now carries the responsibility to anchor the middle of the Gophers' defense. He had a lot of time to learn behind the veterans in front of him and also received a good amount of playing time to learn on the fly. The time for him to take that next step is now, but with Defensive Coordinator Danny Collins' pedigree, he wouldn’t put him in the position he’s in if he didn’t think he was ready.

"Not counting the 2020 COVID-19 season, Minnesota is one of just 15 teams to win 60% of its Power 5 games. That's more impressive than it sounds. It's better than Washington, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Miami and Texas A&M " David Hale (ESPN)

Analysts don’t give enough credit to this Minnesota Gophers team and Coach Fleck. Consistency should matter more than if a team is winning championships on a yearly basis. Obviously that’s the goal but think about how teams have gotten to their points of being football powerhouses. Through development and continuity this team has the early signs of creating something special. These five guys will go a long way with how this season looks for them. They have more star power potential than in years past and if they can all stay healthy, this team can and will make some noise in a loaded Big Ten.

