Kyle Whittingham has a clear call to make to maximize Bryce Underwood at Michigan

On Friday Afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines finally found their next head coach, landing Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines' hire became a story to watch for most of the country, as some feared losing their head coach while others hoped that they might be able to raid the Wolverines roster. More appealing than any other player was Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Bryce Underwood signed with Michigan last Winter as the Nation's top-ranked recruit, inking the largest NIL deal in history to play for his hometown team. Underwood's first season was filled with ups and downs, as it was clear he had the talent to be a star, but the Wolverines didn't put him in a great position to suceed.

Now with Kyle Whittingham in place, Bryce Underwood will likely evaluate the hire and make a decision on what's best for his own future. If Kyle Whittingham hopes to keep the freshman phenom, he has a clear call to make in order to do so.

Jason Beck would be the greatest hire for Bryce Underwood's development

Before Kyle Whittingham even signed on the dotted line, there was a ton of talk about what his staff in Ann Arbor might look like. Part of what made Whittingham an attractive hire was the chance to land offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who's already being named the target OC for the Wolverines.

Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is expected to be the target for Kyle Whittingham’s OC job at Michigan, sources tell @CBSSports.



Led by Beck, Utah ranks fifth nationally in scoring with an average of 41.1 points per game. pic.twitter.com/vSBZF7ynnv — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 26, 2025

If Kyle Whittingham is able to bring his offensive coordinator with him to Michigan, then it's a home run for the Wolverines and a massive hire for Bryce Underwood. This season, the Utah Utes quietly had one of the best offenses in the country scoring 40.9 points per game which ranked 5th in the country.

Jason Beck has coached several quarterbacks who've go on to the NFL in Bryce Perkins, Taysom Hill, and Kurt Benkert. Beck's most recent project Devon Dampier should however serve as the model for what Bryce Underwood could be.

In Jason Beck's offense, Devon Dampier became one of the most exciting weapons in the country, passing for 2,180 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 687 yards and 7 touchdowns. Considering the fact that Bryce Underwood is a much more talented player, if he could follow in Dampier's footsteps, he'd be a massive star.

Michigan's next step now is making sure they can lock in Jason Beck as it'll be critical to Whittingham succeeding. If the Wolverines can land the elite play caller, it would quickly turn this from a frustrating offense to one with all of the potential to explode in 2026.