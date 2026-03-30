Kyle Whittingham reels in 4-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau over Big Ten foes

One of the most hectic recruiting weekends of the year is coming to a close as programs around the Country brought some of their top targets to campus this weekend. Kyle Whittingham is currently trying to assemble his first recruiting class at Michigan after taking over for Sherrone Moore after National Signing Day.

Kyle Whittingham has quietly been a great recruiter at Utah, finding diamonds in the rough and developing them into 1st Round Picks. Now that Kyle Whittingham is in the Big Ten, and recruiting with Michigan's NIL and Revenue Sharing assets, he could put Michigan in contention for the Nation's top class.

Kyle Whittingham beats out Ohio State and others for Sidney Rouleau

On Sunday Night, the Michigan Wolverines closed out the weekend with a bang, landing 4-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau. The Quebec Native held offers from Ohio State, Penn State, SMU, and others, but in the end, the Wolverines won out.

The Wolverines got Sidney Rouleau on campus for a visit this weekend, and the time in Ann Arbor was enough to close the recruitment out for Kyle Whittingham and his staff.

Sidney Rouleau ranks as the 300th ranked player in the Country, the 18th ranked interior offensive lineman in the class, and the 41st ranked player out of Texas where he currently plays High School football.

The addition of Rouleau brings the Wolverines class up to 20th in the Country and 6th in the Big Ten as he's the 6th commitment in this class. As the Spring progresses, the Wolverines should be set up to go on a recruiting tear as Whittingham continues to bring elite recruits to campus for visits. All eyes will turn toward the In-State battles as 6 of the top 10 prospects in Michigan are still uncommitted.