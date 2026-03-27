Lane Kiffin adds famous rapper to LSU's roster after Syracuse reversal

Ever since the middle of the college football season with Brian Kelly's firing, it's been a crazy period for the LSU Tigers. The Tigers have brought in a new President and Athletic Director while poaching Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. Thursday saw even more chaos as LSU brought back former Tigers basketball coach Will Wade after his first tenure ended amid scandal.
Given how much chaos has been underway in Baton Rouge, the start of Spring football practice seemed like a return to normal. Instead, it revealed a new bizarre storyline that would seemingly only occur at LSU.
Lane Kiffin adds rapper Toosii as wide receiver
Earlier in the offseason, a strange story emerged when popular rapper "Toosii" expressed interest in playing college football. The Syracuse, New York native found a program willing to let him play as Toosii committed to play for Syracuse in December.
After the rapper announced that he'd be playing at Syracuse, some level of issue emerged which led to him not being allowed to join the Orange.
On Thursday, it became clear that the rapper wasn't done pursuing a chance at playing college football as he was added to the LSU football roster on the school's official website.
At 26 years old, Toosii joins the LSU Tigers as a freshman giving him plenty of time to try to continue developing into a player. LSU hasn't posted official measurements for their newest player, but according to reporters at practice on Thursday, he's 5-foot-8.
During Thursday's spring practice, the reporters were able to get a look at Toosii's ability playing football.
The move is strange to say the least, but it makes the most sense that Lane Kiffin would attempt it. At worst, Lane Kiffin and LSU get extra publicity while they really can't be too concerned about the distraction as Kiffin's first season alone is drawing outside noise.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations