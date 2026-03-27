Lane Kiffin adds famous rapper to LSU's roster after Syracuse reversal

Ever since the middle of the college football season with Brian Kelly's firing, it's been a crazy period for the LSU Tigers. The Tigers have brought in a new President and Athletic Director while poaching Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. Thursday saw even more chaos as LSU brought back former Tigers basketball coach Will Wade after his first tenure ended amid scandal.

Given how much chaos has been underway in Baton Rouge, the start of Spring football practice seemed like a return to normal. Instead, it revealed a new bizarre storyline that would seemingly only occur at LSU.

Lane Kiffin adds rapper Toosii as wide receiver

Earlier in the offseason, a strange story emerged when popular rapper "Toosii" expressed interest in playing college football. The Syracuse, New York native found a program willing to let him play as Toosii committed to play for Syracuse in December.

Rapper Toosii has committed to play football at Syracuse 👀🔥



25 year-old Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger is headed to CFB 🏈



(via @toosii2x) pic.twitter.com/xflLWkx8Yj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2025

After the rapper announced that he'd be playing at Syracuse, some level of issue emerged which led to him not being allowed to join the Orange.

On Thursday, it became clear that the rapper wasn't done pursuing a chance at playing college football as he was added to the LSU football roster on the school's official website.

Rapper Toosii has been added to LSU’s roster as a freshman WR, per the school's athletics website.



The 26-year-old, who previously committed to Syracuse, has no college football experience. pic.twitter.com/T2X56QO4fc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 26, 2026

At 26 years old, Toosii joins the LSU Tigers as a freshman giving him plenty of time to try to continue developing into a player. LSU hasn't posted official measurements for their newest player, but according to reporters at practice on Thursday, he's 5-foot-8.

During Thursday's spring practice, the reporters were able to get a look at Toosii's ability playing football.

Got a couple shots of Nau'Jour Grainger "Toosii" at #LSU practice on Tuesday.



Toosii is a popular rapper from Syracuse, New York, who transferred from Cuse to LSU and has joined the football team as a wide receiver. @toosii2x is wearing number 89 in these videos. pic.twitter.com/EXJgkEUMne — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) March 26, 2026

The move is strange to say the least, but it makes the most sense that Lane Kiffin would attempt it. At worst, Lane Kiffin and LSU get extra publicity while they really can't be too concerned about the distraction as Kiffin's first season alone is drawing outside noise.