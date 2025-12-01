Lane Kiffin already has a pair of 5-stars ready to join him at LSU

The SEC has been forever shifted as Lane Kiffin left behind everything he built at Ole Miss to take a chance at building an even bigger force at LSU. When Lane Kiffin was asked by Marty Smith about the advantages of LSU, the coach wouldn't dive into his reasoning just sharing that it's something he prayed about and reached a decision.

While Lane Kiffin won't share the exact reasons he feels that LSU is a better job as it would be putting down his last job, there are clear advantages. The LSU job offers massive advantages with the biggest being the advantage LSU provides from a recruiting standpoint.

The state of Louisiana produces more NFL Draft picks per capita than any other state, and being the head coach at LSU gives you a great chance to land your pick of the best players in the Country. Lane Kiffin will quickly realize how big of an advantage he has recruiting the state of Louisiana in his first days on the job.

Louisiana's biggest stars are lined up and ready to play for Lane Kiffin

The LSU Tigers currently hold the Nation's 11th-ranked recruiting class, giving Kiffin an instant upgrade over the group he put together, which is ranked 21st. The Tigers' recruiting class is headlined by two 5-star recruits who are part of the reason you sign up for the LSU job and don't look back.

The top recruit in the Country according to Rivals' Industry Rankings is current LSU commit Lamar Brown, who goes to High School on LSU's campus. Brown would be a 5-star recruit at either of his positions, whether he chose to play offensive line or defensive line which he'll play at the next level.

After it was reported that Lane Kiffin was taking the LSU job, Lamar Brown was quick to jump on Twitter/X sharing his excitement.

Less than 24 hours after sharing his excitement about the hiring, Lamar Brown got to meet his future head coach.

While Lamar Brown is the headline recruit in Lane Kiffin's new recruiting class, defensive tackle Richard Anderson is another elite building block for LSU. The 5-star defensive tackle has dominated at New Orleans's Edna Karr High School.

When Brian Kelly was fired, Richard Anderson appeared to start looking at other schools, especially Texas, where he visited, but upon the hiring of Kiffin, he made up his mind.

NEW: LSU 5-star DL commit Richard Anderson has officially shutdown his recruitment, @samspiegs reports🐯



Anderson is the No. 1 DL in the 2026 class.



Read: https://t.co/7GEmuDHMVx https://t.co/CYGIr6Mc4w pic.twitter.com/f5UYyTyRxp — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2025

If you're Lane Kiffin, the biggest reason you take a job like LSU is for the possibility of landing a higher caliber player than you typically could at Ole Miss. On his first day on the job, Lane Kiffin has already gotten support from the best two players in the state which should set the tone for his LSU tenure.