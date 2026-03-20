Lane Kiffin and LSU fighting to keep elite Baton Rouge recruit home amid fierce push

The Lane Kiffin era is truly underway in Baton Rouge as LSU's roster for the 2026 season is set and Spring practices are underway. When Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the top priority was keeping the recruiting class that Brian Kelly built in place before he turned his attention to the Transfer Portal. Now, Lane Kiffin is tasked with building his own recruiting class as the Tigers begin the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Part of the reason that Lane Kiffin took the LSU job was the major recruiting advantages that come with the job. Louisiana is one of the most talent rich states in the Country giving Kiffin a chance to land 5-star recruits and elite playmakers by just winning with In-State recruits. One of the stars of the 2027 recruiting cycle is going to create a major recruiting battle for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

Lane Kiffin faces a fierce battle over Baton Rouge star Jayden Miles

On Thursday Night, Baton Rouge native Jayden Miles announced his final 6 schools with LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida State, and Texas Tech all cracking the list.

NEWS: Class of 2027 RB Jayden Miles is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 210 RB from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 2 RB in Louisiana (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/hSqKvSjRIG pic.twitter.com/AC6E7XKHmS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 19, 2026

Jayden Miles currently ranks as the 391st ranked player in the Country, the 31st ranked running back in the class, and the 13th ranked player out of Louisiana.

The best news for the LSU Tigers is the fact that Ole Miss didn't crack Jayden Miles' top 6 schools. Former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson is now the running backs coach at Lane Kiffin's former school and was responsible for recruiting Miles and other backs in this class.

New running backs coach Kevin Smith followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, and he'll be tasked with fending off several serious challenges to keep a talented class of running backs in Louisiana. Given that Jayden Miles is a Baton Rouge native, he's a recruit the new staff has to keep him at home making the upcoming cycle of visits very important.