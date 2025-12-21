Lane Kiffin blasts the College Football Playoff for a weekend gone wrong

After Alabama and Oklahoma delivered an exciting kickoff to the College Football Playoff on Friday Night, the hope was that the excitement would carry into Saturday. The expectation was that Miami Vs Texas A&M would be a battle before two questionable games, thanks to a pair of Group of 5 teams making the College Football Playoff.

Miami and Texas A&M didn't play the best game, but it came down to the final play, giving everyone a riveting finish. After that, the Group of 5 teams delivered the exact results everyone was expecting, turning what could've been a great weekend for the sport into an uneventful day.

Lane Kiffin calls out the Playoff for putting out a boring product

If you were watching Ole Miss and Oregon blow out far inferior teams, thinking that the final two games of the day were boring, you weren't alone. One of the many bothered by the product in the College Football Playoff was Lane Kiffin, who used his Twitter/X account to call out the Playoff.

The frustration that everyone is having is warranted as this is supposed to be the best team's in the country squaring off, and we've instead gotten disappointing games. Everyone knew that Tulane and James Madison weren't truly the 11th and 12th best teams in the country, but they both made the field.

In defense of the Playoff committee, they were dealt a terrible hand, and they couldn't do anything differently. The rules were made assuming that the Power 4 Champions would always be ranked ahead of the Group of 5 Champions, but the ACC allowing Duke to win the league forced the committee's hand.

Each of the at-large teams that the committee picked did their part as Oklahoma Vs Alabama and Miami Vs Texas A&M were close contests while Ole Miss and Oregon are clearly National Championship contenders.

The massive blowouts we've seen this weekend are going to lead to significant changes being made moving forward. The Playoff will either need to expand or the automatic bids will need to change as it's clear that this field is keeping some of the true contenders out of the field.