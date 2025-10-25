Lane Kiffin delivers savage postgame troll at Oklahoma DL David Stone

This has been quite the hectic week for Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin, between focusing on his current team and the outside noise. All week long, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss had to hear about how Kiffin is the top candidate for the Florida Gators job, to the point where he had to address the rumors with his team.

Given all of the outside noise surrounding Ole Miss, it would've been easy for this team to come out distracted against a Top 15 Oklahoma team. Instead, Kiffin's team showed up when it mattered most outscoring Oklahoma 9-0 in the 4th quarter to win the game a week after a collapse in the 4th quarter against Georgia.

Lane Kiffin trolls Oklahoma star in hilarious fashion

After the game, Molly McGrath went to interview Lane Kiffin on his team's big win, but Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone walked up to Lane Kiffin. It turned out that Lane Kiffin and David Stone were going back and forth throughout the game as David Stone was telling Kiffin that Ole Miss couldn't score on Oklahoma.

NEW: Lane Kiffin trolls Oklahoma DL David Stone after Ole Miss win:



"You're a little quieter now than before."



(via ABC)https://t.co/XigVb7bDQT https://t.co/y6Fg2xq0MQ pic.twitter.com/qK8QTUPsiV — On3 (@On3sports) October 25, 2025

The bad news for David Stone is that the Rebels scored plenty as their 34 points proved to be enough to go into Norman and win with a crucial Top 25 win. If David Stone trash talks any other coach, it likely never sees the light of day, but with Lane Kiffin no one is safe from a troll.

Lane Kiffin's trash talk after the game is part of the reason that every program that fires their coach wants to hire him. Kiffin has the swagger and the ability to back it up like few other coaches and every program either wants Lane Kiffin or to find a head coach who can be their version of Kiffin.

