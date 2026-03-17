Lane Kiffin faces first must-win recruiting battle at LSU for 5-star legacy recruit

The Lane Kiffin era is well underway as the Tigers are preparing for their first season under their new head coach. This offseason was filled with excitement in Baton Rouge starting with the decision to hire Kiffin while his approach to building a roster was hopefully a glance of things to come for the Tigers.

Part of the excitement of the offseason was Lane Kiffin and his staff putting the finishing touches on the Nation's 12th ranked recruiting class which was headlined by 5-star recruits Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson. The 2026 class was mostly built by Brian Kelly and his staff making the 2027 recruiting cycle truly Kiffin's 1st in Baton Rouge. In the 2027 recruiting cycle, landing Ahmad Hudson is a must.

Lane Kiffin must land the Nation's No. 1 TE Ahmad Hudson in first class

When you look at the talent in Louisiana in the 2027 recruiting class, keeping elite talent at home would easily give Lane Kiffin a chance to sign the Nation's No. 1 recruiting class. The state has 4 prospects currently ranked as 5-star recruits in Texas WR commit Easton Royal, QB Elijah Haven, OL Albert Simien, and TE Ahmad Hudson.

Among the 4 recruits, Ahmad Hudson is truly a player the Tigers can't afford to let slip away. Ahmad Hudson is an LSU legacy as the son of former LSU Basketball player Antonio Hudson. Not only is Ahmad Hudson the 14th ranked player in the Country and the top TE in the Country, but he's currently ranked as the 31st ranked player in the Country and the 5th ranked center as a basketball recruit.

On Monday, Ahmad Hudson named a final 6 schools including the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M, Miami, Nebraska, USC, and Missouri.

NEWS: Five-Star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 230 TE from Ruston, LA is ranked as the No. 1 TE in the ’27 Class and a Top 32 basketball recruit



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/b8Lcfu9iMo pic.twitter.com/Q8QO5JK1kH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 16, 2026

Ahmad Hudson plans to announce his commitment on July 4th giving Lane Kiffin and his staff a chance to make fireworks. The battle for Hudson has long been seen as a battle between Nebraska and LSU making the official visits to both schools the next two weeks important.

Landing Ahmad Hudson would give Lane Kiffin a perfect replacement for Trey'Dez Green who's seen as a likely 1st Round Pick after this season. Hudson like Trey'Dez Green will have a chance to make an impact on both the football and basketball teams which would be a massive boost to the Tigers' struggling basketball program.