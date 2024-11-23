Lane Kiffin gets his wish: Ole Miss won't play in the SEC Championship
The Florida Gators stunned No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday with a 24-17 win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, delivering a knockout blow to the Rebels' College Football Playoff aspirations.
On a day meant to celebrate the seniors, Florida took advantage of critical Ole Miss mistakes to notch their second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent.
The game started as a shootout in the second quarter, with both teams trading touchdowns. DJ Lagway led the way for Florida, tossing two scores, including an 8-yard pass to Elijah Badger and a 25-yard strike to Jadan Baugh. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart kept pace early, connecting on two touchdown passes of his own, but turnovers would become a problem for him as the game progressed.
The defenses clamped down in the second half, with both teams managing just a field goal in the third quarter. Florida kicker Trey Smack nailed a 53-yarder to briefly put the Gators ahead before Ole Miss countered with a 42-yard kick to tie it up.
In the fourth quarter, Montrell Johnson Jr. delivered the decisive blow with a 9-yard touchdown run, capping a quick 67-yard drive. Johnson was the workhorse for the Gators, racking up 127 yards on the ground and giving the Florida offense some much-needed balance.
Ole Miss had their chances but came up short when it mattered. Dart’s interceptions and two failed fourth-down attempts sealed their fate. The Rebels dominated in total yards (464 to 344) but couldn’t overcome their three turnovers.
The win lifts Florida to 6-5 on the season, while Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad falls to 8-3 and likely out of College Football Playoff contention. For the Gators, it’s another upset victory in a season full of ups and downs, while Ole Miss will be left wondering how a promising season slipped away.
Ole Miss should drop like a rock in next week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, and the Rebels should also be done with any hopes to make the 12-team playoff field. Though Lane Kiffin talked about dodging the SEC Championship, this probably wasn't what he had in mind.
Ole Miss will close out the year with Mississippi State, while Florida will play Florida State to finish the regular season.