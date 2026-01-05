Lane Kiffin is chasing another Kewan Lacy level home run with latest transfer pickup

Part of what makes Lane Kiffin the Transfer Portal king isn't shopping at the top of the market, but how successful he is with relative unknowns. Last offseason, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss took a swing on Missouri running back Kewan Lacy who had just 23 carries for 104 yards as a freshman for the Tigers. The move ended up landing Kiffin one of the best playmakers in the country as Lacy ran for 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns.

As Lane Kiffin takes over at LSU, the hope for the Tigers fans is that he'll be able to lure Kewan Lacy to Baton Rouge once the Rebels season ends. While it would be a monster pickup for the Tigers and it's still possible, it wouldn't be Lane Kiffin doing what he does best.

Lane Kiffin's newest RB has the Kewan Lacy upside

On Monday, Lane Kiffin landed his second transfer for the LSU Tigers, landing Utah running back Raycine Guillory.

LSU has signed Utah running back transfer Raycine Guillory, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a true freshman this season and has four years of eligibility left. Was one of the top ranked running back prospects in Texas in the 2025 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/5YdcWEm0ZL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

On paper, you look at the addition, and there isn't much for LSU fans to get excited about as Raycine Guillory redshirted this season with 1 rushing attempt for 4 yards. On the other hand, you look at how quickly LSU jumped on Raycine Guillory and you have to be excited about what Kiffin and his staff think they see.

The LSU Tigers needed to rebuild their running back room as Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson, Ju'Juan Johnson, and JT Lindsey have all entered the Transfer Portal. Harlem Berry is going to be the Tigers' lead running back, but the team needed to add depth and players that could contribute in 2026.

At worst, Lane Kiffin and his staff are getting a depth piece that they won't need to count on that much next season. If this move pans out however, the Tigers could end up with one of the biggest steals in the transfer cycle.