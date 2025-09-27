Lane Kiffin kept receipts on LSU in the most perfect way possible

This week has been the week of Lane Kiffin as it started with ESPN making a documentary on his career and it ended with a massive upset victory over the LSU Tigers. Lane Kiffin's team delivered an incredible defensive performance, shutting down Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers passing attack and it should vault his team into the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

While Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly are building a great rivalry on the field as the two teams continue to trade wins every season, their off the field battle is worth watching. Last season, Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin got into a troll war over Kelly's table slamming reaction to a loss against USC with the two trading jabs through the media.

Lane Kiffin kept receipts and was ready to fire as soon as the clock hit zero

All throughout the week, Lane Kiffin was asked about Whit Weeks and if he was a source of motivation as an off the field relationship between Landry Kiffin (Lane's daughter) and Whut Weeks was revealed. Instead, it was Brian Kelly as Lane Kiffin revealed he printed Brian Kelly's quotes from his show and posted them for the Rebels to see in the locker room.

Lane Kiffin is the absolute best as only he would keep a receipt like that and only he would have it on social media moments after the game ended. The Rebels needed a big win and now as they sit at 5-0 with a 3-0 record in the SEC, the Rebels are well on their way to making their first College Football Playoff.

While beating anyone would've felt great for Kiffin, considering his back and forth off the field with Lane Kiffin, he has to feel great about sinking a rival in the troll war.

