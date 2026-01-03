Lane Kiffin makes first recruiting splash at LSU landing the Nation's top Edge Rusher

While Lane Kiffin left behind a College Football Playoff team departing Ole Miss for LSU, he did it for a reason. The belief for Lane Kiffin was that LSU gave him a better chance to build a National Championship team on a yearly basis. While Kiffin mastered the Transfer Portal at Ole Miss, the High School recruiting upside at LSU is on another level.

When Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, his first task was keeping a recruiting class loaded with talent intact. While Kiffin ended up signing the Nation's 11th ranked recruiting class, most of the credit belongs to Brian Kelly and his staff. As the Tigers start to build their 2027 recruiting class, Lane Kiffin will have a chance to show why he took the job.

Lane Kiffin lands Nation's top edge rusher Jaiden Bryant

On Saturday Afternoon, Lane Kiffin and LSU landed the Nation's top edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from Jaiden Bryant.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 EDGE Jaiden Bryant has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 255 EDGE from Irmo, SC chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Georgia, Miami and Alabama



He’s the No. 1 EDGE in the ’27 Class (per Rivals)⁰⁰“Lane Train”https://t.co/kJKNoMSxHK pic.twitter.com/FhAKpHEPMw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

While Lane Kiffin lands a major commitment, most of the credit belongs to one of his newest staff hires. After defensive line coach Kyle Williams decided to step away from coaching, Lane Kiffin hired away South Carolina defensive line coach Sterling Lucas. The relationship Sterling Lucas built with Jaiden Bryant turned out to be key as it lands the Tigers a potential gamechanging recruit.

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Bryant is the 11th ranked player in the 2027 class, the top ranked edge rusher, and the 2nd ranked player out of South Carolina.

Early on, Sterling Lucas may be proving to be the Tigers best staff hire even above Lane Kiffin's offensive staff from Ole Miss. On Saturday, the Tigers got the top edge rusher in the Transfer Portal Chaz Coleman on campus as LSU looks to win big in Kiffin's first year in Baton Rouge.