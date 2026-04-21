Lane Kiffin moves one step closer to landing a 5-star CB with top 5 announcement

The LSU Tigers are still riding the high of the Lane Kiffin hiring as the end of spring practices is on the horizon, and recruiting becomes the main focus. For the Tigers, this recruiting class more than any other should be absolutley loaded as the program rides the buzz of Kiffin's decision to take over at the helm.

As things currently stand, Lane Kiffin and LSU hold the Nation's 10th ranked recruiting class with 4 players already committed. Over the next several weeks, Lane Kiffin and the Tigers should only see this class grow in terms of commitments and rank with several notable recruits set to make their announcements.

Joshua Dobson's final 5 moves LSU one step closer to a commitment

On Tuesday Afternoon, elite cornerback recruit Joshua Dobson announced a final 5 headlined by LSU, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Auburn.

NEWS: Five-Star CB Joshua Dobson is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Cornelius, NC is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300⁰

Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/mkYg8P5GBt pic.twitter.com/q2h69KY701 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Joshua Dobson is a 5-star recruit ranked as the 9th best player in the Country, the 3rd ranked cornerback in the class, and the top ranked player out of North Carolina.

Cracking the top 5 is great news for LSU, as many have seen the Tigers as the team to beat for the North Carolina since Rivals' Steve Wiltfong predicted they'd land the 5-star cornerback.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

The task for Lane Kiffin and LSU is finishing out this recruitment as they'll hope to land a commitment. Luckily for Lane Kiffin, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has a treck record that speaks for itself, and ever since his return to Baton Rouge he's been on a tear on the recruiting trail.

Given the talent LSU has in it's own backyard paired with the players they've been pushing for, the Tigers could easily leave this cycle with the Nation's top class. The next several weeks will be critical for the Tigers, and if they can start reeling in the commitments it could be a wave to follow.