Lane Kiffin must poach these 5 Ole Miss players to win in Year 1 at LSU

The LSU Tigers have finally won out in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, as the Ole Miss head coach appears to be heading to Baton Rouge, and he's ripping apart Ole Miss' coaching staff before the Playoff in the process.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU, @clowfb reports.



He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff👀



The Tigers have a press conference scheduled for Monday to officially… pic.twitter.com/IDmEvCbXwz — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2025

The drama behind the scenes grew to reach nasty levels as Lane Kiffin wanted to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff which they were never going to allow him to do.

The drama between Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss reached such a boiling point that, On3's Brett McMurphy reported that Kiffin was threatening to raid Ole Miss' roster if he wasn't allowed to coach his team in the College Football Playoff.

Lane Kiffin is “essentially demanding to finish the season (w/Ole Miss) while simultaneously threatening to poach” Ole Miss’ roster & staff if he can’t, source told @On3sports. “It’s unfortunately gotten even messier than expected as emotions are high” https://t.co/gBcvHKk3Ps — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2025

Well, now that Lane Kiffin is the head coach of LSU, and he's not being allowed to coach the Rebels in the Playoff, we will see if he's a man of his word, and poaches players from Ole Miss. If Lane Kiffin is going to raid his roster, there are 5 players who would instantly make his transition to LSU easier.

If Lane Kiffin raids Ole Miss, these 5 players are critical for LSU

Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback

Anyone who has watched LSU all season long has seen that the offense is clearly broken, as both Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren have struggled immensely. Lane Kiffin will need to land a quarterback who can run his offense, and bringing a quarterback with him would ease the transition. Trinidad Chambliss has already filed a waiver to come back next season, and he'd make LSU an instant SEC contender.

Kewan Lacy - Running Back

While LSU has elite talents at running back, the Tigers' rushing attack was constantly broken under Brian Kelly. Lane Kiffin has one of the most elite running backs in the Country in Kewan Lacy, who could instantly help transform the offense. Depending on which LSU running backs return, adding Kewan Lacy to this room would form a dominant 1-2punch with either Caden Durham or Harlem Berry.

Cayden Lee- Wide Receiver

Cayden Lee could try his luck at the NFL, but if he returns to college football, Lane Kiffin should be all over trying to bring him to LSU. Lee is an elite speed threat and would help LSU replace the losses of Barion Brown and Chris Hilton Jr this offseason, giving the next Tigers' quarterback an elite weapon to work with.

Princewill Umanmielen - Edge Rusher

After a breakout Junior season, Princewill Umanmielen could try his hand at the NFL, but if he returns for 2026, he'd be a perfect addition for the LSU Tigers. LSU will need to replace Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, and Jimari Butler, and Umanmielen would instantly become their top pass rusher. If edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples is retained, Umanmielen would get to play under an elite coach who could help turn him into a 10+ sacks per year player.

Diego Pounds - Offensive Tackle

The LSU Tigers have been a mess on the offensive line after trying to replace 4 of 5 starters at the end of last season. Lane Kiffin should bring any capable offensive lineman with him to Baton Rouge, and starting Left Tackle Diego Pounds could instantly anchor his new unit.