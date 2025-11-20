Lane Kiffin practically admitted he covets LSU’s deep pockets earlier this season

Until Lane Kiffin makes and announces a decision on his future, the entire college football coaching carousel is going to be keeping a close eye on Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida. The Rebels would love to retain Kiffin, but he appears to be the top candidate for both the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators in their searches.

Everyone wants to speculate on where Lane Kiffin will end up, but he's the most unpredictable coach in the Country, which makes this story so interesting. Cases could be made for every potential outcome whether you think Kiffin ends up staying at Ole Miss or jumping elsewhere.

Lane Kiffin's already told everyone that he envies LSU's resources

When everyone makes the case for why Lane Kiffin should leave LSU, the first topic is the amount of resources he has at Ole Miss and what he could get at LSU or Florida. No one knows for certain what the difference in spending is at each program, but everyone assumes that both schools courting Kiffin could dig deeper.

While everyone speculates, Lane Kiffin already told everyone the massive difference in resources at both schools while taking a jab at Brian Kelly. After the Magnolia Bowl this season, Lane Kiffin took what was a playful jab in the moment, claiming that they saved half of what LSU paid for one defensive back by not storming the field.

"Gets you half of one of their DBs."



More from Lane Kiffin on what they can get with the money they saved by not rushing the field. pic.twitter.com/uwcljCmEJD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2025

Before the game even took place, Lane Kiffin was complimenting LSU's spending, talking about how expensive LSU's trio of transfer defensive backs were.

Lane Kiffin said LSU's three starting transfer defensive backs — Mansoor Delane, Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy — were "probably the three most expensive portal DBs in the market."



"And they got them all. They did a great job with that, and now they're coaching them really well." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 22, 2025

Whenever anyone tries to find a reason that Lane Kiffin may leave, it has to start with a school having more resources to offer. The LSU Tigers just showed they're willing to go All-In using the Transfer Portal, and if Lane Kiffin who uses the portal more than most coaches is talking about their resources it sends a bigger message.

As Lane Kiffin tries to determine whether or not he should leave a great situation in Ole Miss, leaving has to be for a nearly perfect situation. LSU has some flaws, but the level of resources they could give Kiffin makes it an incredibly attractive opening.