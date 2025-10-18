Lane Kiffin pulls off perfect Kirby Smart troll in Georgia game

The one thing Lane Kiffin wants to do more than anything is to lead his program to a National Championship, as his teams have fallen just short of the College Football Playoff several times. Aside from picking up results on the field, the thing Lane Kiffin enjoys the most is having fun at his rivals' expense.

Regardless of who's the target of Kiffin's attack, he always finds a moment to troll his opponents. On Saturday, Lane Kiffin had the perfect opportunity to not only pick up a massive SEC win that would further build Ole Miss' Playoff resume, but also to troll.

Lane Kiffin uses Kirby Smart's clapping for perfect troll

Last weekend, the officiating in Georgia's win over Auburn became heavily debated on social media for several questionable calls. The most controversial moment came when Kirby Smart called timeout before yelling at the official that he was clapping which ended up giving Georgia the timeout while not losing a timeout.

As Kirby Smart's Georgia team was preparing to kick a field goal to send the teams into halftime, Lane Kiffin decided to burn a timeout to ice the kicker. The cameras then found Lane Kiffin trolling Kirby Smart as he appears to be joking with the official that he didn't call a timeout, rather he was clapping.

Does Lane Kiffin say, “I was clapping” here after his timeout to ice the kicker?



He and the ref had a good laugh after. pic.twitter.com/2aYJj8mn4g — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 18, 2025

Considering the way Lane Kiffin chuckled, it's clear he was definitely joking with the official rather than actually being upset. The official appeared to also find the moment funny as the crew was definitely lectured before this game as the SEC officials have caught a ton of heat.

The task for Lane Kiffin and his team is now finding a way to finish this team off, as they've taken a 21-20 lead into the half as they look to win this matchup in back-to-back seasons.