Lane Kiffin's first task at LSU has to be retaining these 5 players

The LSU Tigers have landed their head coach as Lane Kiffin is reportedly coming to Baton Rouge, and bringing most of his offensive staff with him.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU, @clowfb reports.



He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff👀



The Tigers have a press conference scheduled for Monday to officially… pic.twitter.com/IDmEvCbXwz — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2025

The task for Lane Kiffin now is building the Tigers into a championship contender as quickly as possible to help prove his point that the Tigers give him a much greater ceiling than Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin is known as the Transfer Portal King, meaning this team will likely look far different than the LSU team we saw this season. While Lane Kiffin is going to turn over a ton of this roster, he'd be foolish not to go all-in to keep several of the best players on the team in Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin needs to keep these 5 LSU stars in Baton Rouge

DJ Pickett - Cornerback

There isn't a more exciting building block on the LSU Tigers roster than true freshman cornerback DJ Pickett. The freshman arrived at LSU as the Nation's top-ranked cornerback, and he's looked the part with 3 interceptions and incredible coverage in every game. Keeping DJ Pickett gives this team a true lockdown cornerback, which is a must in this era of the SEC with elite receivers at each program.

Harlem Berry - Running Back

The star true freshman on the offense has been another former 5-star recruit in elite running back Harlem Berry. As the understudy to Caden Durham, Harlem Berry has shown some great flashes and continues to grow each week. With Harlem Berry's top-end speed, Lane Kiffin could truly get the most out of the running back's talent as he has with several backs.

Whit Weeks - Linebacker

Injuries have kept Whit Weeks from making his full impact this season, which may get him to return to Baton Rouge for one last season. Bringing Whit Weeks back would give this team its leader in the middle of the defense, and an elite run defender to build the defense around. Considering Whit Weeks is famously dating Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, this should be the easiest sell.

Trey'Dez Green - Tight End

Tight End Trey'Dez Green has become the greatest weapon in the redzone as his size makes him almost impossible to guard on 50/50 balls. If Lane Kiffin can get Trey'Dez Green back next season, he could get the most out of the elite talent, turning him into far more than a jump ball threat.

PJ Woodland - Cornerback

With Mansoor Delane moving on to the NFL, Lane Kiffin getting both DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland back would give this team an elite defensive back duo to build around. PJ Woodland has flown under the radar with how well Pickett and Delane have played, but he's developed into one of LSU's most integral pieces under Corey Raymond.