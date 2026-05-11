Lane Kiffin's latest low-blow at Oxford should have Ole Miss fans furious

The list of reasons to hate Lane Kiffin if you're an Ole Miss fan is lengthy, and seemingly with every day that's passed since he took the LSU job, there's more additions to that list. A few weeks ago, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss appeared in Vanity Fair talking about his journey in college football. Given how much Lane Kiffin loves the attention, it was only a matter of time before he followed suit.

On Monday Morning, Lane Kiffin's story finally dropped, and it's almost exactly what you would expect. Kiffin makes excuses for taking the LSU job, talks about how much he's changed, and tries to bring up how much he did for the university. Buried near the end of the article is by far the cheapest shot Kiffin has ever taken at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin takes a shot at Ole Miss when he could've sparked the change

In the article, Lane Kiffin laid out what he said he dealt with while trying to recruit players to come to Oxford.

"Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation." Lane Kiffin

In explaining his decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU, Lane Kiffin seems willing to invoke Ole Miss's struggle to distance itself from symbols like the Confederate flag, Colonel Rebel, and the nickname "Ole Miss" itself.



When he was coaching there, Kiffin says, top recruits would… — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 11, 2026

The comments and claims by Lane Kiffin against Ole Miss are unfair to say the least, and bringing them up now is only a way for Kiffin to try and make his decision look better.

Lane Kiffin has advocated for some of the changes Ole Miss has made over the year's as he and Mike Leach were leading the charge for Mississippi to change it's state flag. The school has made a clear effort to change for the better with moving away from the Colonel Reb mascot along with several other problematic traditions.

If Lane Kiffin had such an issue with Ole Miss, Oxford, and the campus' diversity, why didn't he use his platform to spark the change. Better yet, if it was such an issue in Kiffin's mind, why did he let his daughter go to school there?

Ole Miss and Oxford still have ways to continue making the campus more inclusive, but there's been a clear effort by the school to listen to the students and community to make the changes. Lane Kiffin tweets and shares anything that comes to mind, and in the entire time at Ole Miss, he could've used his platform for change more often if he felt that changes needed to be made.

There are platforms Lane Kiffin could've used to make Oxford more inclusive if he felt the campus was "segregated", but sharing that sentiment in a Vanity Fair article isn't going to lead to any signifcant changes.