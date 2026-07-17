Lane Kiffin's pursuit of Easton Royal could end with a massive recruiting victory for LSU

Part of what has made LSU a great program over the past several decades, regardless of the head coach was the elite talent the state of Louisiana produces on a yearly basis. From players like Tyrann Mathieu to Leonard Fournette and Justin Jefferson, all LSU has needed to do is recruit its own backyard to succeed. Before Lane Kiffin even got to take over at the helm of the Bayou Bengals, Brian Kelly set him back.

The day before Lane Kiffin was hired as LSU's next head coach, New Orleans, LA native Easton Royal announced he would be committing to the Texas Longhorns. The commitment was a major blow to LSU's recruiting hopes as the in-state rival would be heading to a SEC rival, but with Royal's signing day so far away, it left the door open for Lane Kiffin.

Ever since Lane Kiffin has settled into the LSU job, it's appeared as if his top priority has been trying to flip Easton Royal away from Texas. Lane Kiffin hasn't been alone in his efforts, as Jon Sumrall and Florida have made a major push as well, but it's always felt like if anyone could do it, it would be the in-state school in LSU.

Easton Royal closer than ever to flipping to LSU in needed twist for Lane Kiffin

On Friday, the LSU fans were likely watching The Pat McAfee Show, hoping that the Nation's top uncommitted wide receiver recruit, Monshun Sales, would pick Texas before he announced his commitment to Indiana. The reason was that if Texas landed Monshun Sales, it would seem impossible for the Longhorns to pay both top-tier money.

It appears that it didn't matter for LSU who landed Monshun Sales as on Friday Night, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong shocked everyone by dropping a prediction for the Tigers to flip Easton Royal.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to flip Texas Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Easton Royal🐯



Read: https://t.co/wvGojh7npd pic.twitter.com/Pb7Z7zsqPS — Rivals (@Rivals) July 17, 2026

The news is massive for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as Easton Royal is simply too elite of a player to let out of their backyard. Easton Royal has it all, from truly elite track speed to an ability to go up and make plays on 50/50 balls. When you think about the elite playmakers who have played at LSU and in Lane Kiffin's offenses, there couldn't be a better fit.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Easton Royal is the 6th ranked player in the country, the top wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Louisiana.

Lane Kiffin took the LSU job because the Tigers gave him a better chance of winning championships, and a massive part of that belief is the elite talent the state produces. Letting a player of Easton Royal's caliber slip away in his first recruiting cycle would've been a major setback that the fans wouldn't have forgiven him for.

While LSU is now the favorite to land Easton Royal in the long run, it's not time for the Tigers to start celebrating quite yet. The Tigers still need to flip Royal away from Texas, and from there they'll need to hold off Texas, Florida, and anyone else who comes calling as he's too good of a player for anyone to give up on.

Lane Kiffin and his staff, including Ed Orgeron, have been relentless in their pursuit of Easton Royal, and it looks to be paying off in a big way. The reason you go out and hire a coach like Lane Kiffin is for moments like these, where his personality and the awareness to hire a coach like Ed Orgeron with deep ties will end up paying off in the long run.