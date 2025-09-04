Lane Kiffin's son trolled Jon Gruden the perfect way at the Manning Passing Academy

Ever since Lane Kiffin took over the Ole Miss program, fans have likely noticed his son Knox Kiffin in a subtle way. The kid College Football fans have noticed on the sideline hyping up the players and even spraying fire extinguishers is now being seen in a different light in College Football circles.

Knox Kiffin on fire extinguisher duty for #OleMiss 😂 pic.twitter.com/yeMfhaJ4XD — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) November 25, 2022

It turns out that having an offensive guru in Lane Kiffin as your father helps a ton when you start to play football as Knox Kiffin is a standout quarterback at Oxford High School. Over the next few years we're going to hear a ton about the recruitment of Kiffin as he's in the 2028 recruiting class. While Knox Kiffin is still very young, he's already picked up offers from SMU, East Carolina, Arkansas State, FIU, Western Kentucky, and several other schools.

Like most young quarterbacks in his position, Knox Kiffin has been traveling the Country, throwing at different camps and College programs. This summer, Knox Kiffin was able to attend the Manning Passing Academy where he was coached by NFL and College Quarterbacks along with some coaches.

One coach in particular who got an up close look at Knox Kiffin is Super Bowl winner Jon Gruden. Over the past year, Gruden has surged in the media after joining Barstool Sports bringing back his Quarterback class. The most viral moment of the class came when Jaxson Dart showcased his snap count which is a simple clap drawing the rage of Gruden.

We are done clapping.



Quarterbacks need to have a voice under center! Watch Jaxson Dart’s new snap count in his full QB Class episode! pic.twitter.com/o7UqwmKvOW — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 24, 2025

Given that Knox Kiffin has been close to Jaxson Dart, the young quarterback certainly took note of the interaction. If there's one thing that runs in the Kiffin blood it's trolling as Knox Kiffin revealed that he clapped on purpose at the Manning Passing Academy just to draw a reaction out of Gruden.

😂 @BarstoolGruden hates when quarterbacks clap 👏@KnoxKiffinQB had to troll him a bit at the Manning Passing Academy ↙️



🔗 https://t.co/FBK6GrhAQE pic.twitter.com/O7Qpq6i8I5 — Mudcat Media (@Mudcat_Media) September 4, 2025

Whether or not Knox Kiffin ends up becoming a star quarterback, one thing is for certain, if he doesn't have a career as a player he can follow in the footsteps of his father becoming one of the greatest trolls of All-Time.

