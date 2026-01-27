Lane Kiffin stole 5-star WR recruit from Ole Miss during first days in Baton Rouge

As the college football offseason starts to slow down, the final scores can start to be tallied between Ole Miss and LSU. The Tigers stealing Lane Kiffin away from the Rebels led to coaches, players, and recruits all moving between Oxford and Baton Rouge with the new coaching staff's in place. In the first offseason with Lane Kiffin serving as Ole Miss' mortal enemy, he certainly won this offseason.

In the Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin brought Ole Miss stars Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, Devin Harper, and Winston Watkins with him to Baton Rouge. Ole Miss picked off a few former Tigers, but it wasn't nearly as big as what Kiffin took with him. While the Rebels will miss their former players a ton, it may be a top recruit that they end up missing the most.

Corey Barber's 5-star ranking is another gut punch for Ole Miss

On Tuesday Morning, Rivals is unveiling their final recruiting rankings for the 2026 recruiting class as the High School season is over. Among the newly minted 5-star recruits is LSU signee and former Ole Miss recruit Corey Barber.

🚨NEW🚨 LSU WR signee Corey Barber ranks No. 28 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals300🐯https://t.co/lK2bMAJRP8 pic.twitter.com/2RwX8CgI2G — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

The Pinson, Alabama native was committed to Ole Miss for 6 Months, but once Lane Kiffin took the LSU job it was over for the Rebels. The Tigers were able to flip the wide receiver who was at the time ranked as the 167th ranked player in the Country, the 28th wide receiver in the class, and the 7th ranked player out of Alabama.

Corey Barber will now play for Lane Kiffin at LSU, but making matters worse for Ole Miss fans is the fact that he finishes the recruiting cycle as a 5-star recruit as the 28th ranked player in the Country.

Lane Kiffin has run up the score in his first season in Baton Rouge with a historic Transfer Portal class and an elite recruiting class. The expectations in Baton Rouge are going to be sky-high and Lane Kiffin now has to deliver.