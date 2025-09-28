Lane Kiffin uses his dog to unveil brutal Brian Kelly troll

Lane Kiffin is College Football's Troll King as he'll go to any length to make fun of other programs in the SEC. Where Kiffin makes his money is on Twitter or X as it's now known as he'll subtly retweet a negative article or post something to take a shot at another SEC program. The move few saw coming was Lane Kiffin using his own dog Juice Kiffin to get a troll off.

Most College Football fans have gotten to know Juice Kiffin as he'd fetch the kickoff tee for the Rebels from time to time. The fans who aren't on social media likely aren't aware that Juice takes after his owner as he has a verified Twitter account with 65,000 followers.

Lane Kiffin makes fun of LSU's struggles in the funniest way

The biggest issue the past few seasons for the LSU Tigers has been finding an effective rushing attack aside from when Jayden Daniels would carry the load. The failures running the ball drive Brian Kelly crazy as he snapped on a reporter who asked him about it following the win over Florida.

On Saturday, LSU was without star running back Caden Durham which only made their struggles running the ball even worse. The Tigers ran the ball 22 times but, only picked up 57 yards for 2.6 yards per carry.

Lane Kiffin knows this is a sore spot for Brian Kelly so he wouldn't say it but, he instead turned to his dog Juice Kiffin to unveil a new hat.

New hat just dropped! pic.twitter.com/FX0HRzJHhS — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) September 27, 2025

Whether or not the hat is actually real or creative photoshop is unknown but, it's an incredible troll nonetheless. Using his dog Juice to relay the message rather than doing it himself is part of what makes Kiffin the very best at trolling in the Country. Last season, Brian Kelly got the upper hand as the Tigers won and Kiffin is making sure to get his revenge this year.

