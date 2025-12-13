LaNorris Sellers’ return is exactly what NIL was supposed to do

The 2024 season saw South Carolina burst onto the scene as one of the most exciting teams in the Country, thanks in big part to the breakout performance from their quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Coming into 2025, the expectations on Sellers' were sky high as many thought he could win the Heisman Trophy and play his way into being a First Round Pick,

The season didn't go nearly how South Carolina thought it could as the Gamecocks finished the season 4-8 with a 1-7 record in SEC play. The season went so poorly that Shane Beamer fired key members of his offensive staff including coordinator Mike Shula before the year even came to a close.

LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina found the perfect use of NIL

After the season came to a close, there was a pivotal decision to be made for LaNorris Sellers as he could either enter the NFL Draft, remain with the Gamecocks, or enter the Transfer Portal which would become a bidding war. On Saturday Afternoon, the Gamecocks got their quarterback to come back as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Sellers and South Carolina were nearing a deal to bring him back.

Sources: South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for his redshirt junior year in 2026. He’s indicated to the staff he’ll be returning. The sides are the expected to finalize a deal soon. pic.twitter.com/mIOodckfMe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2025

This deal is exactly what NIL was supposed to do, as both sides win with this new deal being reached. LaNorris Sellers would've been paid a ton of money, whether it was at some point in the NFL Draft or if he entered the Transfer Portal, as we've seen several quarterbacks create massive bidding wars when they've decided to leave.

Instead, South Carolina now gets their starting quarterback for another season rather than trying to replace him with an unknown in the Transfer Portal. LaNorris Sellers will get paid next season, helping incentivize him to finish what he started rather than leaving the program early. Both sides win out with this NIL deal, and you hope the best for both parties, as this is how NIL should be used rather than the ways we've seen in the past.