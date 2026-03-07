Las Vegas Raiders 3 Round Mock Draft after shocking Maxx Crosby blockbuster

NFL Free Agency begins on Monday which will start the chaos around the league with teams building for a Super Bowl push. While Free Agency hasn't began, the trade market has turned the league on it's head starting with the Chiefs trade of Trent McDuffie. The player everyone has been paying attention to is Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

On Friday Night, the Raiders reached a blockbuster deal sending Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2026 and 2027 1st Round Pick.

ESPN sources: the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.



The trade cannot be processed until next week, but it is in place. And Crosby is expected to be a Raven with two 1s back to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/rfExCLpXfF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

The deal is stunning as owning the 1st Overall Pick signaled a new era for the Raiders, but now they'll be building without their biggest star. Trading away Maxx Crosby signals that this new look for the Raiders will be focused on offense.

Las Vegas Raiders reshape their future in this 3 Round Mock Draft after the Maxx Crosby trade

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

If it wasn't already obvious that the Las Vegas Raiders would be picking Fernando Mendoza, the move to release Geno Smith made it clear. Fernando Mendoza is clearly the best quarterback in this class, and if the Raiders aren't picking him it would have to be because they traded the pick away. Mendoza can help unlock a great target in Brock Bowers while taking players out of the box allowing Ashton Jeanty to look the part of the player we saw in college.

14. Las Vegas Raiders: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

After picking up another 1st Round Pick, the goal has to be setting Fernando Mendoza up for instant success. The Raiders need to overhaul the offensive line, and trading back from 14 would be wise, but standing pat could allow them to pick Vega Ioane. Ioane is the top guard in this class, and he'd instantly form a dominant left side of the line with Kolton Miller.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle - Clemson

Aside from Kolton Miller, the Raiders could upgrade at every position on the line making the beginning of Round 2 a great time to land a right tackle. Clemson star Blake Miller kept returning to school despite looking the part of an NFL tackle, and now he'll get to develop at the next level. Miller has all the tools to become a great player in the NFL, and can help give Mendoza protection on both sides of the line.

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Connor Lew - Center - Auburn

Finishing off the attempt to rebuild the Raiders offensive line, the Raiders should look to find a center in the 3rd Round. Auburn star Connor Lew would likely be a Top 50 pick if not for a torn ACL suffered in the Fall, and the Raiders will have the time to let him work back to form. Putting Lew in the middle of this offensive line gives the Raiders a great chance to be solid up the middle for seasons to come.