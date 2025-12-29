Las Vegas Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft: Losing was the win that delivers a franchise QB

On Sunday Afternoon, all eyes were on "The Tank Bowl" as the two worst teams in the NFL faced off, with the Giants facing the Raiders. While the New York Giants leave with the win in the record books, losing was a massive win for the Raiders as it puts Las Vegas in the driver's seat for the 1st overall pick with just one week to play.

After betting on Geno Smith this offseason, the Raiders need to move on and find a quarterback, which has been an issue for a long time. Aside from drafting a quarterback, the team has needs all over the roster, and they'll need to hit big on their first several picks to start shifting the momentum.

Las Vegas Raiders land their quarterback in 3 Round Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

Losing on Sunday against the Giants was so important as it puts the Raiders in the driver's seat to draft any quarterback they want. The breakout star of the college football season has been Fernando Mendoza, who's taken a massive leap, becoming a great NFL Draft prospect. Mendoza has the size, mobility, and arm to justify the Raiders banking on him turning around the franchise.

33. Las Vegas Raiders: Brandon Cisse - Cornerback - South Carolina

The Las Vegas Raiders have a ton of holes on defense, but the team needs to add a cornerback early in this draft. Brandon Cisse transferred from NC State to South Carolina and improved his draft stock by playing solidly against the best receivers in the SEC. Brandon Cisse needs to improve in press, but he's an exciting player to try and develop for the Raiders.

65. Las Vegas Raiders: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

If you have a need at wide receiver, and you plan on drafting Fernando Mendoza, why not draft him a receiver he's familiar with? This season, Omar Cooper Jr and Mendoza have had an incredible connection as Cooper has hauled in 58 catches for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cooper is a true three-level threat as a receiver, and he'd help the franchise quarterback hit the ground running in Las Vegas.