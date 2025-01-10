Lee Corso nearly takes a scary fall on ESPN College GameDay

Lee Corso brought the energy and a little chaos to ESPN College GameDay during his headgear pick for Notre Dame versus Penn State.

True to form, Corso wasn’t content to simply put on the leprechaun hat—he donned the full costume and joined the Irish mascot in an impromptu dance. It was a lighthearted moment that nearly took a serious turn when Corso stumbled over the helmets set up in front of him.

Fortunately, he was steady enough to catch himself, thanks to a quick grab of the Leprechaun mascot for support.

Give the Leprechaun a raise for catching Lee Corso pic.twitter.com/UU0DeSD8XG — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 10, 2025

At 89 years old, Corso remains a fixture on College GameDay despite health challenges over the years, including a stroke in 2009. His larger-than-life personality and famous “Not so fast, my friend!” catchphrase have made him a beloved icon. While he’s missed a few episodes in recent years due to health concerns, fans continue to rally behind him, appreciating his resilience and dedication to the show.

Corso’s near-fall didn’t overshadow his enthusiasm—it reminded viewers why his presence is so integral to College GameDay’s tradition. Whether he’s making bold predictions or hamming it up in a mascot costume, he always leaves a memorable impression.

As ESPN plans to reevaluate Corso’s role after the season, fans are left to wonder how much longer the legendary broadcaster will be at the center of the college football festivities. Whatever the future holds, one thing’s for sure: Saturdays wouldn’t feel the same without him.

ESPN College GameDay panelists were on-site for the Orange Bowl and the reported plan is for the group to be at the Cotton Bowl on Friday to preview the Texas vs. Ohio State game. Of course, that will ultimately depend on weather and travel conditions.

