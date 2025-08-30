Lee Corso picks surprising SEC team to win it all in final College GameDay

On Saturday Morning, Lee Corso wraps up an incredible career as he makes one final appearance on College GameDay. As Lee Corso makes his last appearance, everyone will hang on his final words and picks as the figure that helped so many fans truly fall in love with the sport of College Football by bringing us all into the games.

On the first College GameDay of the season, each of the analysts make their official picks for the National Championship and some of the conference championships. While many are riding with the usual suspects, Lee Corso made sure to go with a bold pick one last time.

Lee Corso picks the LSU Tigers to win the National Championship

When Lee Corso picked his champion, he didn't appease the fans in Columbus by picking Ohio State or spurn them by picking Texas, but it was the LSU Tigers he picked to win it all over Penn State.

The GOAT Lee Corso picks LSU to win the 2026 CFP National Championship! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/IYZpzzPFbU — tik (@twosuh) August 30, 2025

The LSU Tigers have a loaded roster which makes it easy to see why Lee Corso is riding with Brian Kelly's group. Garrett Nussmeier is back under center for the Tigers and he hasa great group of weapons in Caden Durham, Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton Jr, Trey'Dez Green, Nic Anderson, and Barion Brown.

The defense is expected to be much improved as the Tigers used the transfer portal to add pieces like AJ Haulcy, Patrick Payton, Bernard Gooden, and others to a group with Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins Jr.

The biggest concern for LSU may be the absolute grind of a schedule they have as they open the season on the road against Clemson. If LSU is able to snap their season opening losing streak, games against Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida, South Carolina, and Oklahoma will all have a chance to trip them up.

