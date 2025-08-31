Lee Corso's football ties deliver a rare perfect winning Saturday

On Saturday Morning, the College Football world celebrated the incredible career of Lee Corso as the legendary staple of College GameDay was a part of his final show. When Lee Corso made his final headgear selection it seemed as if the incredible moments with Lee Corso were done however, he had one last trick up his sleeve.

In the early slate, Lee Corso was proven right on his final headgear selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off the Texas Longhorns. As if winning his headgear selection wasn't enough, Lee Corso got a memorable send off from the powers that be in College Football as every team he coached or played for picked up a victory.

Lee Corso's former programs delivered the perfect tribute

On Saturday, Lee Corso nailing his final headgear pick was joined by each of his former teams picking up a win.

In honor of Lee Corso, all of the teams he played for or coached won today



Maryland

Louisville

Florida State

Navy

Indiana

Northern Illinois — Joe Broback (@JoeBrobackCFB) August 30, 2025

The biggest upset of the day came when the Florida State Seminoles knocked off 8th-ranked Alabama in a stunning victory. When the GameDay crew made their selections, there was only one member of the panel to pick the Crimson Tide, and of course, it was The Coach.

The only College GameDay host who picked Florida State?



That would be Lee Corso, the former FSU player.



"Florida State is my school, how would I pick against them? Florida State upsets Alabama." pic.twitter.com/cimloScyXv — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 30, 2025

The Louisville Cardinals had an easy game on Saturday as they demolished the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 51-17. The same can be said for the Maryland Terrapins who punished the FAU Owls winning 39-7 and Navy who won 52-7 over VMI. The Indiana Hoosiers gave Corso a little more stress but, were able to knock off Old Dominion 27-14.

Northern Illinois gave Lee Corso the most stressful game of the day as they hung on late to beat Holy Cross 19-17.

Lee Corso was the absolute best and every Saturday, he made the day better with the laughs he'd give us all on College GameDay. In his swan song, Lee Corso deserved the best and his former teams made sure to give him just that.

