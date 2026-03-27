Lincoln Riley continues incredible recruiting surge nabbing elite 2028 WR recruit

Lincoln Riley is still searching for his first trip to the College Football Playoff as head coach of the USC Trojans. One of the biggest reasons that Lincoln Riley left a perfect situation at Oklahoma for the USC job was the recruiting advantages made possible in California. Over the last two offseasons, it appears that Lincoln Riley is finally using them to his full advantage.

This past recruiting cycle, Lincoln Riley finally finished with the recruiting crown, signing the Nation's top ranked class. While signing one elite class is great, the task now becomes stacking recruiting classes year after year to build this roster into a yearly contender. After signing that top ranked class, it appears Riley has no plans on slowing down.

Lincoln Riley lands highly touted 2028 WR Roye Oliver III

On Friday, Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans continued their recent hot streak by making a major splash in the 2028 recruiting cycle landing a commitment from Roye Oliver III. This season at Arizona based Hamilton, Oliver caught 92 passes for 1,839 yards and 31 touchdowns earning All-American honors.

BREAKING: Elite 2028 WR Roye Oliver III has Committed to USC, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

Oliver, a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2025, recorded 92 receptions for 1,839 yards and 31 TDs last season



“I’m Home Grandpa Brown, Fight On✌️”⁰https://t.co/ce68M33VjD pic.twitter.com/O9jEeKWhRb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2026

The coach in charge of recruiting Roye Oliver III was USC passing game coordinator Chad Savage who hinted at a major commitment coming before Oliver made his announcement.

Timing matters....Don't blink at 12noon. #FTFO ✌️ — Chad Savage (@CoachChadSavage) March 27, 2026

It's early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, but Roye Oliver III is going to be one of the most highly sought after recruits in the class. Oliver currently ranks as the 29th ranked player in the Country, the 7th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Arizona.

Roye Oliver III is USC's first commitment in the 2028 recruiting class, but as the class becomes a priority, the Trojans should start to surge. With all the talent on the West Coast in the cycle, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone if Riley reels in another top 5 class.