Lincoln Riley dealt crippling blow with loss of star assistant coach

The long standing sentiment around every Lincoln Riley led teams has been that they can't play defense. During Lincoln Riley's tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners would make it to the College Football Playoff just to get blown out. When Lincoln Riley landed at USC, the defense wasted an elite quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Things started to flip when USC was able to land defensive coordinator DeShaun Foster, who has gotten this group to the level they needed to reach in the Big Ten. Foster opted to depart USC for his alma mater, Penn State, which left massive questions as Gary Patterson returns to college football to fill the role. While Patterson joins the Trojans, this team was dealt arguably a bigger blow than losing their defensive coordinator.

Losing Eric Henderson is a crippling blow for USC

On Wednesday, the USC Trojans were dealt a massive blow as Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line coach Eric Henderson took the Washington Commanders defensive line coaching job.

The #Commanders are hiring USC’s Eric Henderson as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, sources tell me and @C_Morrissette.



Before USC, he was defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator with the #Rams and coached players like Aaron Donald. pic.twitter.com/EnmQdlNNQ6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2026

Losing Eric Henderson will hurt the most on the recruiting trail as he's been an ace for the Trojans. Over the last two recruiting cycles, Henderson has brought in 5-star recruits Jahkeem Stewart, Luke Wafle, and Jaimeon Winfield. While USC is a massive draw to recruits, it's undeniable that Henderson was recruiting at a different level.

Lincoln Riley may have made a critical mistake by passing over his rising star assistant coach to hire outside the program for the next defensive coordinator. If the Trojans simply elevated Henderson, it would've been hard for any program or NFL team to come in and get him to make a lateral move.

The Trojans now have to go out and make a splash as this team can't afford to lose the momentum they've had recruiting defensive linemen as they try to compete for Playoff bids and Big Ten Championships.