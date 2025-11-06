Lincoln Riley isn’t leaving USC unless it’s for one of these two jobs

The College Football Coaching Carousel is spinning out of control, and as the offseason rapidly approaches, it's only going to tick up a level. We've already seen some of the premier jobs in the sport open up with LSU, Penn State, and Florida along with several others all looking for a new Head Coach. Most times when a job the caliber of LSU's opens up, they aren't looking for an unproven coach, they're swinging for the fences.

There are plenty of big names being thrown around, but we'll most likely end up shocked when the hirings are announced like when LSU hired Brian Kelly and USC hired Lincoln Riley. The Trojans Head Coach has once again landed back in the headlines this coaching cycle.

On the Bussin' with the Boys Podcast, College Football Insider and Analyst Josh Pate named Lincoln Riley as a name to watch in the Coaching Carousel.

It seems impossible to imagine Lincoln Riley leaving USC this soon into his tenure especially given that it's one of those jobs that most coaches would jump at the chance to take. The only way you could envision Riley leaving USC is if he either wants to restart his clock especially if USC misses the Playoff or, if someone offered him so much money he couldn't turn it down.

There aren't many schools that could realistically lure Lincoln Riley away from what he has at USC, but there are certainly a few that can and may try.

These 2 schools are the only programs that could lure in Lincoln Riley

When Lincoln Riley took the USC job part of what made it so shocking was the fact that he told the media “I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU” after losing to Oklahoma State. After experiencing Big Ten play and the fact that his team is at a geographical disadvantage, Riley may be more receptive to the idea of coaching LSU and coaching in the SEC.

The Tigers are far and away the most appealing job on the market, as they’re the only Power 4 school in a state rich with talent. If Riley misses the College Football Playoff, and is considered for the LSU job, it may be the only job he may consider leaving a great situation at USC for.

Texas Tech went all in on their roster this season, and with the level of money they're spending, they could certainly shoot for the moon. If Texas Tech misses the Playoff with this roster, there's a world where the donors take a massive swing and try to draw in a big name Head Coach, and Lincoln Riley makes the most sense.

Lincoln Riley is a Lubbock Native who played Quarterback at Texas Tech which means he'd have to listen to Texas Tech if they called. Riley would instantly be the biggest name in the Big 12 which would give him an easy path to the College Football Playoff like he had at Oklahoma. It's highly unlikely everything pans out this way bringing Riley to Lubbock, but it speaks to how unlikely it is that he'd leave USC.