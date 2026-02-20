Lincoln Riley keeps elite WR recruit Quentin Hale in Los Angeles with recruiting win

In the 2026 recruiting class, Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans were able to sign the Nation's top-ranked class, marking a major win. As the focus shifts from the 2026 class to building the 2027 recruiting class, Lincoln Riley and his staff are showing no signs of slowing down as they look to repeat as recruiting champions.

Lincoln Riley keeps electric WR Quentin Hale at home in LA

On Friday, the USC Trojans picked up a major win early in the 2027 recruiting cycle as Los Angeles native Quentin Hale announced his commitment to the Trojans over Oklahoma, Texas, and LSU among other programs.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Quentin Hale has Committed to USC, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 190 WR from Los Angeles, CA chose the Trojans over Oklahoma, Texas, and LSU⁰⁰“Dreams to plans. Plans to reality. USC, I’m home. ✌🏾❤️💛 #FightOn”⁰⁰https://t.co/dJUyZM6FxV pic.twitter.com/aSZdnPilrV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 20, 2026

Landing Quentin Hale is a massive win for the Trojans, as they start to piece together this recruiting class. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Quentin Hale is the 51st ranked player in the Country, the 7th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 7th ranked player out of California.

Quentin Hale's commitment boosts USC, giving the Trojans the 20th ranked recruiting class in the Country. Hale marks Lincoln Riley's 3rd commitment out of California and the 2nd Top 100 commit to join this class.

This season, Quentin Hale finished the season with 62 catches for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns at Los Angeles Cathedral.

At 6-foot-3, Quentin Hale has the size to play at the college level and could be a player who makes an early impact in Lincoln Riley's offense. Hale fits a similar size profile to Ja'Kobi Lane who we just saw become a star on the outside in this offense.

The focus for the USC Trojans now becomes trying to land some of the other top recruits in the State of California to elevate this class further. The state has 6 Top 50 recruits, with 5 still uncommitted, which gives this class a chance to be the Nation's best if Riley can keep the talent at home.